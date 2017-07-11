Top US diplomat Antony Blinken meets Russian counterpart

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time on Wednesday.

The two top diplomats from the United States and Russia are meeting in the Icelandic capital, Rekjavik, with ties between both countries having deteriorated sharply in recent months.

Before traveling to Iceland, Blinken was in Denmark, where he held talks about economic, security and climate issues, as well as the Biden administration’s ongoing push to boost ties with the US's allies.

The talks at an Arctic Council meeting come after a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

The US and Russia also fail to see eye-to-eye on issues such as Ukraine, human rights, the treatment of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and allegations of Russian hacking on a key US pipeline.

Secretary of State Blinken has been a vocal critic of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea, which has largely been rejected by the international community as illegal.

The previous Trump administration had a mixed legacy on Russia. US media reports said Trump had a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that Moscow would determine its own “red lines”, insisting on putting both offensive and defensive, nuclear and non-nuclear weapons on the negotiation table.

US President Joe Biden has said he hopes to meet with Putin during a visit to Europe next month.

The Arctic Council is made up of nations around or near the Arctic Circle, including Russia and the US.

Russia will take over as chair of the organization from Iceland for the next two years, according to the council’s website.

