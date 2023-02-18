  1. Skip to content
Wang Yi and Antony Blinken against the backdrop of China and US flags
Antony Blinken and Wang Yi held talks during the foreign ministers meeting of G20 economies in Bali, IndonesiaImage: Stefani Reynolds/AP/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited States of America

Top US, Chinese diplomats meet after 'spy balloon' spat

1 hour ago

US Secretary of State Blinken met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in the first high-level contact between the two countries since the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NhNh

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

"We can confirm that Secretary Blinken concluded a meeting with... Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference," a US State Department official said on condition of anonymity.

It was the first high-level meeting of US and Chinese officials since a spat erupted between Washington and Beijing over Chinese balloons shot down by the United States.

The meeting took place at an undisclosed location away from the media, the US State Department said in a statement. 

Blinken says incident 'must never occur again'

State Department spokesman Ned Price said that Blinken warned his counterpart that the balloon incident "must never occur again."

Blinken also warned about "the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion," according to Price. 

Blinken had canceled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the two countries.

The US said it shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon on February 4 that had floated across the continental airspace, while Beijing insists it was a civilian airship meant for scientific research. 

A meeting in Germany between the officials had been widely anticipated.

Biden hopes to speak with Xi soon 

US President Joe Biden addressed the spat in remarks earlier this week, telling the public that US defense and intelligence communities were still searching for the debris of the three objects that were shot down last weekend and that they were likely tied to private companies.

Biden said he expected to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon over the alleged spy balloon incident, adding that they would "get to the bottom of this" but makes "no apologies for taking down that balloon." 

rm, sms/wd  

