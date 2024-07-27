Top US, China officials meet at ASEAN conference in Laos

PoliticsAsiaTop US, China officials meet at ASEAN conference in LaosTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAsiaAlex Footman07/27/2024July 27, 2024Southeast Asian diplomats and key ASEAN allies are meeting in the Laotian capital to address intensifying regional conflicts. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to ease tensions between the two superpowers.https://p.dw.com/p/4ipDzAdvertisement