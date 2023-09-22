Top US authors sue OpenAI over copyrights

ChatGPT is fed and trained with texts available on the internet. Authors including Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham and George R. R. Martin allege their copyrighted works were used and are suing.

A trade group representing United States writers has filed a class-action lawsuit against the company OpenAI in a Manhattan federal court. The suit is filed on behalf of best-selling authors such as Jonathan Franzen, John Grisham, Jodi Picoult, George Saunders and "Game of Thrones” novelist George R. R. Martin. It alleges that OpenAI unlawfully used copyrighted works by those and other authors to train its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence software.

The proposed lawsuit, filed by the Authors Guild, is one of several currently pending against generative AI providers, including Meta Platforms and Stability AI, alleging that the systems were trained by accessing and ingesting copyrighted works without approval or appropriate financial compensation. It says the company could have used books that are in the public domain, or paid licensing fees to use copyrighted material.

OpenAI and the other defendants claim their use of data scraped from the internet falls under US copyright law's definition of fair use. But those companies are secretive about what datasets they use to train their AI systems, which work by gleaning information and then making statistical predictions based on that information and in response to a prompt from a human.

Jodi Picoult is also one of the authors accusing OpenAI of 'systematic theft on a mass scale' Image: Patrick Becher/picture alliance / Geisler-Fotopress

Generative AI imitates the voices of human authors

But in its suit, the Authors Guild describes in detail its allegations of how the company has violated copyright law, including that it used illegal repositories of pirated books to train its system to respond to human prompts.

It gives as evidence the fact that ChatGPT can generate accurate summaries of books that would only be possible if it had access to the entire work. It can also generate outlines of sequels to books, using characters from existing works.

ChatGPT can generate entire books in the style of popular authors Image: John Walton/picture alliance

And in the case of George R. R. Martin, ChatGPT has in fact been used to generate sequels to his best-selling books, although the author is working on his own sequels.

Writers face economic pressure from AI

That highlights one of the main concerns described by the Authors Guild: "ChatGPT is being used to generate low-quality ebooks, impersonating authors, and displacing human-authored books," it states in the complaint . It also cites the example of author Jane Friedman, who discovered her name used on AI-generated "garbage books" for sale on Amazon.

The lawsuit details the economic threats posed by generative AI, describing the plight of writers who have already lost a considerable amount of work due to clients switching to machine-generated content.

It also quotes an analysis by Goldman Sachs estimating that "generative AI could replace 300 million full-time jobs in the near future, or one-fourth of the labor currently performed in the United States and Europe."

AI-generated sequels to George R.R. Martin's 'Game of Thrones' series have been posted for sale on Amazon Image: Liam McBurney/picture alliance / empics

Loss of creativity and innovation

And in the Authors Guild statement on the lawsuit, its CEO Mary Rasenberger highlighted what is at stake on a less tangible level if human creativity and innovation are removed from creative output: "It is imperative that we stop this theft in its tracks or we will destroy our incredible literary culture, which feeds many other creative industries in the US. Great books are generally written by those who spend their careers and, indeed, their lives, learning and perfecting their crafts. To preserve our literature, authors must have the ability to control if and how their works are used by generative AI."

Jonathan Franzen echoed the need for writers to be able to decide for themselves whether their work is used to train AI systems, and under what conditions, including financial compensation.

The Authors Guild says that focusing on fiction writers in the class-action suit is a first step, and that a positive outcome would ultimately benefit writers of all genres.

The use of AI and fair compensation for creatives is also a key issue in the ongoing strikes by Hollywood screenwriters and actors.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier