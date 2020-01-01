 Top Taiwan military official killed after helicopter crash-landing | News | DW | 02.01.2020

News

Top Taiwan military official killed after helicopter crash-landing

General Shen Yi-ming, the general chief of staff in Taiwan, has been killed along with several other people after a helicopter crash-landed into mountains near Taipei. A rescue mission has been launched.

General Shen Yi-ming (picture-alliance/AP/J. Lai)

Air Force General Shen Yi-ming, who was Taiwan's chief of general staff, was killed after a helicopter carrying 13 people crash-landed into a mountain on Thursday, according to the defense ministry.

Taiwan's official Central News Agency also confirmed General Shen's death.

At least eight people have been killed in the helicopter crash, according to some reports.

The helicopter made an emergency landing in the mountains near Taipei after taking off on a routine mission to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan country ahead of the lunar new year.

Rescue operation underway

Air force commander-in-chief Hsiung Hou-chi told a news conference in Taipei that it remains uncertain what caused the incident. 

"The search and rescue operation continues... We are investigating whether (the cause) was environmental or mechanical... the aircraft's condition is not ideal," Hsiung told reporters.

"We hope everyone can be safe and we should know the results this afternoon," he added.

Taiwan is a de facto sovereign nation since the end of a civil war in 1949. China claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has threatened the use of force to bring the country back under its control.

Read more: Can Taiwan counter China's 'diplomatic aggression'?

  • Chiang Kai-Shek Präsident ROC China (AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Recapturing vs. liberation

    After the end of WWII, the Communist Party of China (CPC) under Mao Zedong pursued a fierce battle against his archrival Chiang Kai-shek, chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. Chiang lost and took refuge in the island of Taiwan. For some time after that, Taiwan was the center of propaganda from both sides. The CPC wanted to "liberate" Taiwan, while Kuomintang wanted to "recapture the mainland."

  • China 1958 | Massenkundgebung (Imago/Zuma/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Letters to 'compatriots'

    In the 1950s, the CPC published four "Messages to Chinese compatriots" in Taiwan, which are considered the basis of Beijing's Taiwan policy. In these texts, Beijing warned Taiwan of collaborating with US "imperialists." Military confrontation, particularly artillery attacks, also continued during this time.

  • USA New York - UN Generalversammlung 10. Oktober 1971 (Imago/ZUMA/Keystone)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Beijing replaces Taipei in UN bodies

    In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly declared that the People's Republic of China was the sole lawful representative of the country. With this decision, the Republic of China (ROC)/Taiwan was removed from all UN bodies. The frustration of ROC's foreign minister, Chow Shu-kai (right), and his ambassador Liu Chieh is easy to see in this picture.

  • China Deng Xiaoping (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    New Taiwan policy

    The fifth and last "message" from Beijing to Taiwan was published on January 1, 1979. The mainland, under the leadership of the reformist Deng Xiaoping ended military operations, announced the development of bilateral ties and promised peaceful reunification. However, Beijing's right to represent China internationally was not to be questioned.

  • China USA Gipfeltreffen Jimmy Carter und Deng Xiaoping 1979 (AFP/AFP/Getty Images)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China' policy

    The new orientation of China's Taiwan policy took place as Washington and Beijing got closer. On January 1, 1979, the US and China resumed diplomatic relations, with Washington under President Jimmy Carter recognizing Beijing as the sole legitimate government of the whole of China. The US embassy in Taiwan was remodeled into an institute for culture.

  • Chiang Ching-Kuo, Ex-Präsident Taiwan (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, two systems'

    Even before meeting US President Carter, Deng Xiaoping had introduced the principle of "one country, two systems," which allowed Taiwan to maintain its social systems even after reunification. However, Taiwan's President Chiang Ching-Kuo did not immediately fall for it. On the contrary, in 1987 he formulated the principle of "one China for the better system."

  • Taiwan Demonstration in Taiwan für Unabhängigkeit (Getty Images/AFP/S. Yeh)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    The independence movement

    In 1986, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Taiwan's first opposition party, was founded. At a meeting in 1991, the DPP declared a clause for Taiwan's independence, which stipulated that Taiwan was sovereign and not a part of China.

  • Singapur Treffen Wang Daohan und Koo Chen-Fu (Imago/Xinhua)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'Consensus of 1992'

    In unofficial Hong Kong talks in 1992, representatives of Taipei and Beijing reached a political agreement on the nature of their relationship. Both parties agreed that there was only one China. However, they had different views on what "One China" meant. A year later, the chief negotiators Wang (left) and Koo met in Singapore.

  • DW-Interview mit Lee Teng-hui 1999 (Academia Historica Taiwan)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Bilateral relations

    In an interview with DW in 1995, the first democratically elected President of Taiwan and the KMT leader Lee Teng-hui said that all relations beyond the straits of Taiwan would be "defined as relations between states; at the very least, as a relationship of a special kind between states." His formulation was very close to being a declaration of independence.

  • Chen Shui-bian Taiwan (picture alliance/AP Photo/Jerome Favre)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'A state on every side'

    The DPP won the presidential election for the first time in 2000 with Chen Shui-bian, a Taiwanese-born politician who had no connections to mainland China, calling for "a state on each side." It meant that Taiwan should have nothing to do with China anymore. In 2005, Beijing reacted with the Anti-Secession Law, which allowed the use of military force in the event that Taiwan declared independence.

  • Symbolbild China und Taiwan (Imago/ZumaPress)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'One China, different interpretations'

    After losing the elections in 2000, the KMT adopted a changed formulation of the "Consensus of 1992" in the party's statute, which called for "one China, different interpretations." That is why the 1992 Consensus is still debated in Taiwan. The reason: the negotiators of 1992 did not have an official position.

  • China Taiwan Wirtschaftsgesprächen (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Reynolds)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    CPC meets KMT

    The mainland adopted the "Consensus of 1992" as a political basis for creating a relationship with Taiwan. In the first summit between the two sides since the communists came to power in China, Hu Jintao (right) and Lian Zhan endorsed the "Consensus of 1992" and the "One China" principle.

  • Adrienne Woltersdorf im Interview mit dem taiwanesischen Präsident Ma Ying-jeou (GIO)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    'The direction is correct'

    After KMT's Ma Ying-Jeou won the 2008 presidential elections, both sides continued to come closer. In an interview with DW in 2009, Ma said: "The straits of Taiwan should be a place of peace and security. We have come a lot closer to this goal. Basically our direction is correct."

  • Taiwan Präsidentin Tsai Ing-wen (ROC)

    China and Taiwan: Best enemies?

    Quo vadis?

    After the elections in 2016, when President Tsai Ing-wen came to power, the independence movement gained a lot of wind. Tsai disputed the existence of the 1992 consensus and described the "attempt of China to interfere in the political and social development of Taiwan" as the "biggest challenge."

    Author: Fang Wan (mg)


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

shs, ed/aw (AFP, Reuters, dpa, AP)

