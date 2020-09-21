Visit the new DW website

A Single's Day shopping offer discount promotion.

China: Single's Day sales start off slow amid crackdown on tech industry

China's Single's Day festival, its biggest online shopping day, started off with low sales. Experts say low demand and a crackdown on the tech industry are to blame.  

Picture of a German police vehicle

Germany: Emergency services numbers 112 and 110 suffer widespread outage

The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.  

Brazil: Bolsonaro joins Liberal Party ahead of 2022 election

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is required to join a political party to run for reelection. His decision to join the establishment Liberal Party suggests a shift in political strategy for the far-right leader.  

SpaceX launch: Four astronauts, including one German, head to ISS

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon capsile takes off from Cape Canaveral, Florida. REUTERS/Thom Baur

A crew of four astronauts finally launched from Cape Canaveral and are set to dock at the International Space Station after a delay of nearly two weeks. The crew includes German astronaut Mathias Maurer.  

A German in space: Last words before launch to the ISS  

German astronaut aboard mission with SpaceX to the ISS  

Ukraine: US top diplomat warns Russia over military buildup

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.  

China warns of return to Cold War tensions

Chinese and US flags

As tensions between China and the US grow over Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said all countries in the Asia-Pacific must work together on joint challenges rather than relapse into a Cold War mentality.  

Are the US and China tiptoeing toward an Indo-Pacific Cold War?  

Tensions rise between China and the US over Taiwan  

US teen charged with Kenosha shootings testifies in defense

Video still of a teen holding an assault-style rifle

Kyle R. broke down in tears so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. He is facing homicide charges after shooting three people at racial justice protests in Kenosha.  

DW captures footage of Kenosha gunman before shooting at three protesters  

DW films exclusive footage of Kenosha shooter  

Opinion: Poland-Belarus border crisis points to cynicism and hypocrisy

People standing near a razor wire fence

As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.  

Macron: France and US starting 'new era' of relations after submarine row

US Vice President Kamala Harris and French President Emmanuel Macron wave at reporters at the Elysee Palace in Paris

US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.  

Germans arrested for double murder in Paraguay, violins the likely motive

Bernard von Bredow's home in Paraguay

Police suspect the three men of killing a German violin craftsman and his teenage daughter last month. Authorities say the killings were very likely connected to Stradivarius violins he was repairing.  

Australian man fights off crocodile with pocketknife

A salt water crocodile in Queensland, Australia

A 60-year-old fisherman found himself fighting for his life after a crocodile pulled him into a river. Authorities said the man was "lucky to be alive." He even drove himself to the nearest hospital afterward.  

US parents split over COVID vaccines for young children

Child on mother's lap receiving COVID jab

The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.  

EU and US accuse Belarus of 'hybrid attack' at borders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exits the West Wing of the White House after meeting with US President Joe Biden

"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.  

Beijing's Palace Museum in the Forbidden City is blanketed by snow, the Chinese capital's first of the season. The icy weather arrived almost a month earlier than usual. Temperatures on Sunday night were expected to fall to their lowest for the period in the past decade.

China's first snowstorm of winter arrives early — in pictures

Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has been hit by freezing temperatures and early snowfall, sparking highway closures and flight and train cancellations.  

Nigeria Biafra Separatist Nnamdi Kanu

AfricaLink on Air - 10 November 2021

Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.  

A group of migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region

Belarus border residents rattled by migrants at their doorstep

Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more migrants stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.  

DW Opinions

Opinion: Nicaragua's Daniel Ortega, from revolutionary to dictator

Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo waving flags

The election in Nicaragua was not an election but a farce. Daniel Ortega may still call himself president, but DW's Claudia Herrera Pahl says he has long since turned into a dictator.  

DW The 77 Percent Rubrik Themenheader mit Edith, Eddy, Liz, Michael und Wanjiku

The 77 Percent

The 77 Percent 21.09.2020

77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. Those 77 percent can shape the continent’s future.

Zimbabwe's energy self-sufficiency takes shape

The country’s ambition of becoming energy sufficient and exporting oil and gas is slowly materializing.  

DW News Asia Sendungslogo

DW News Asia with Abby Kuhathasan, 10 November 2021

Miao Po-Ya, a councilor in Taiwan

Meet Taiwan's first openly LGBTQ council member

DW News Africa Sendungslogo

DW News Africa with Raheela Mahomed, 05 November 2021

The wreckage of a house in Cameroon, with many pieces of wood, as a crowd looks on

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

A closeup of a ranger looking through binoculars

Kenya's first female wildlife rangers unit

The Afghan-Pakistan border crossing in Chaman

What's driving the Afghanistan-Pakistan conflict?

DW News Africa Moderatorin Christine Mhundwa (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 29 October 2021

A Pakistani drama

Pakistan: Media regulator accused of 'moral policing'

World in Progress

A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more. Through in-depth interviews and features, explore the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized economy.  

World in Progress: How Niger is fighting radicalization with education  

Global 3000 - The Globalization Program

Sustainable fishing in Tunisia

Med Bycatch Project wants to see sustainable fishing in Tunisia  

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Ghana Zuckerrohr

Sustainable sugarcane production in Ghana

DW Sendung Global 3000 | CO2

Is carbon capture feasible?

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Indien Monsun

New monsoon forecasts in India

Towers send pillowing smoke into a blue sky that appears darkened with contamination

The oil giants should come clean

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Singapur Klimaanlage

Singapore: Green and cool

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Chile Solar

Chile: A future without coal

DW Sendung Global 3000 | Malediven Seegras

Maldives: Saving Seagrass

GLOD GS Mexiko

Global Snack: Garnachas from Mexico

A worker disinfects a quarantine hotel in Wuhan, February 2020

How long will China persist with its 'zero-COVID' strategy?

Other hard-nosed countries have eased strict pandemic measures, but there is no sign that China is moving toward a policy of "coexisting" with coronavirus.  