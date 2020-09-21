Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
China's Single's Day festival, its biggest online shopping day, started off with low sales. Experts say low demand and a crackdown on the tech industry are to blame.
The emergency numbers of the police and fire departments were not working in large parts of Germany. The cause of the outage is not yet known.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is required to join a political party to run for reelection. His decision to join the establishment Liberal Party suggests a shift in political strategy for the far-right leader.
A crew of four astronauts finally launched from Cape Canaveral and are set to dock at the International Space Station after a delay of nearly two weeks. The crew includes German astronaut Mathias Maurer.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Ukraine's foreign minister that Washington's commitment to Ukrainian security is "ironclad." The two countries also discussed Russia's alleged use of energy as a weapon.
As tensions between China and the US grow over Taiwan, Chinese President Xi Jinping said all countries in the Asia-Pacific must work together on joint challenges rather than relapse into a Cold War mentality.
Kyle R. broke down in tears so hard at one point that the judge declared a break. He is facing homicide charges after shooting three people at racial justice protests in Kenosha.
As the crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus deepens, the EU is helpless as Minsk and Warsaw engage in cynical power politics. The migrants caught inbetween are paying a heavy price, DW’s Barbara Wesel says.
US relations with France plummeted this year after a US-UK defense deal with Australia effectively torpedoed a French submarine contract. Vice President Kamala Harris hopes to do some damage control in Paris.
Police suspect the three men of killing a German violin craftsman and his teenage daughter last month. Authorities say the killings were very likely connected to Stradivarius violins he was repairing.
A 60-year-old fisherman found himself fighting for his life after a crocodile pulled him into a river. Authorities said the man was "lucky to be alive." He even drove himself to the nearest hospital afterward.
The main health authority in the US has authorized the BioNTech-Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 earlier this month. While some parents couldn't wait for their kids to get the shot, others hesitate.
"It is important that Lukashenko understands that [the regime's] behavior comes with a price," the EU's Ursula von der Leyen said following talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington.
Much of northern China, including the capital Beijing, has been hit by freezing temperatures and early snowfall, sparking highway closures and flight and train cancellations.
Nnamdi Kanu-Nigerian separatist leader's trial adjourned after lawyer walks out++Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme truck drivers in war-hit north++Zambia plans to abolish dowry.
Hardly anyone used to stray into the villages on Belarus' western border. But with more migrants stranded here, residents are unsettled. Ales Petrowitsch reports from Belarus' border with Poland.
The election in Nicaragua was not an election but a farce. Daniel Ortega may still call himself president, but DW's Claudia Herrera Pahl says he has long since turned into a dictator.
77 percent of Africans are younger than 35. Those 77 percent can shape the continent’s future.
The country’s ambition of becoming energy sufficient and exporting oil and gas is slowly materializing.
As regional powers meet to discuss security in Afghanistan, we look at the threat posed by the so-called Islamic State. Are the Taliban equipped to deal with their own extremist insurgency? And how Afghan musicians are fleeing the country to escape the Taliban's hardline Islamic order.
Sick of rolling himself around Luanda, one mechanically minded young man souped-up his wheelchair.
Miao Po-ya is is breaking barriers by winning the support of young people as well as the older generation.
The devastating human cost one year into Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict +++ DW meets some of the women protesters in Sudan calling for the military to step down and a return to civilian rule +++ Nigeria's leading voice in the fight against climate change +++ Calls for justice and reconciliation from Africa's last absolute monarchy
Building collapse has become rampant in Cameroon's cities. Shoddy materials are only partly to blame.
Patrick Gomes has invented a project that filters wastewater and produces cooking gas and electricity.
Members of the rangers unit are selected based on high school level, fitness and an interest in wildlife conservation.
Many Afghans accuse Pakistan of interfering in their domestic affairs. Can the two nations resolve their disputes?
COP26 special program +++ Climate change hits Africa, bringing drought to northern Kenya +++ South African climate justice activist Kumi Naidoo on the urgency of climate action +++ What can replace South Africa's coal-fired power plants +++ Meet the farmer in eastern Rwanda who was tired of sitting in the dark
Ghana's vaccination campaign has been supported by influential people — including chiefs and religious leaders.
The government's media watchdog has banned "intimate" scenes on television amid growing conservativism in the country.
Farmer Gabriel Mwangi Kariuki knows how to use his greenhouse to the fullest.
Niger's Cure Salee festival brings people from across the Sahara together.
A female motorcycle cab driver in Togo battles gender stereotypes and dangerous traffic. But nothing will stop her.
A weekly look at globalization, education, economic development, human rights and more. Through in-depth interviews and features, explore the far-reaching and interconnected consequences of a globalized economy.
Med Bycatch Project wants to see sustainable fishing in Tunisia
Audrey S-Darko is helping farmers in Ghana improve their sugar harvests and benefit the environment
One way of curbing climate change could be taking CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it underground
A new monsoon forecast system will enable farmers to plan ahead – and enjoy superior harvests
Oil giants are trying to shirk responsibility on CO2 emissions.
Air conditioning is bad for the climate. Now, Singapore is devising energy-efficient solutions.
Chile has an innovative solar power plant that can store energy. It's an idea that’s catching on.
The seagrass meadows of the Maldives stop erosion and act as an efficient carbon sink.
This week's Global Snack comes from southern Mexico. Chef Rubén Gutiérrez rustles up spicy garnachas.
Other hard-nosed countries have eased strict pandemic measures, but there is no sign that China is moving toward a policy of "coexisting" with coronavirus.
