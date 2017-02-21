Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.
Last holiday season, Christmas markets were canceled to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're back on, though lovers of mulled wine and gingerbread will have to heed a patchwork of safety rules.
Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.
Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.
While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.
The United States is now open for international travel, but getting vaccinated is an important prerequisite for entry. DW has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the new changes.
India has opened up for travelers and will allow commercial flights from November. While the travel industry is expecting a surge in visitors, medical experts fear a surge of a different kind.
The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.
Australia reopened its borders Monday, permitting citizens to return and exit the country. Foreign workers in Australia remain unable to do so though.
The United States is set to welcome international travelers who are fully vaccinated as of November 8. Proof of vaccination of US-approved or WHO emergency use authorized vaccines will be accepted. Follow DW for more.
Four Scandinavian airlines have abolished mask requirements for regional trips. Meanwhile, New Zealand has extended a lockdown in its biggest city. Follow DW for the latest.
Many have taken a break from traveling because of COVID. In 2022, hopefully, they can go again — maybe even to one of the top destinations announced by Lonely Planet for 2022. Here is their ranking in pictures.
Many countries have eased restrictions on everyday life, making tourism possible again this autumn. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU.
Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
It isn't exactly pretty, but Berlin's Alexanderplatz is a square that is recognized the world over. Tourists love it, too. Alexanderplatz was, and remains, one of the liveliest places in Berlin.
A highlight of autumn is nature in all its colorful splendor. Let us show you on which hiking trails you can enjoy the best views – from Austria to Montenegro to England.
The colors of fall foliage draw many people to Germany's great outdoors. From the island of Rügen to the vineyards of the Mosel Valley to the Swabian Allgäu region, there really is something for everyone.
Wuppertal was the epicenter of industrialization 150 years ago. It suffered an economic downfall in the 1970s but managed to reinvent itself. Lukas Stege explores the city to find its cool and surprising hot spots.
