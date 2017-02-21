Visit the new DW website

Griechenland Kreta Hafen von Chania

Greece meets tourism target, prepares for next year

On larger islands popular with tour operators, like Crete and Rhodes, September and October were busier than expected. Those in the industry wonder what 2022 will bring.  

Festive lights forming a roof over the Christmas market next to Cologne Cathedral, Germany

German Christmas markets to reopen

Last holiday season, Christmas markets were canceled to help contain the coronavirus pandemic. Now, they're back on, though lovers of mulled wine and gingerbread will have to heed a patchwork of safety rules.  

09.2015 Best of Bundesländer Teaser Niedersachsen

Germany's 16 states: Lower Saxony

Whether hiking on the mudflats of the North Sea coast or horse riding in the Lüneburger Heide heath — Lower Saxony's landscape is diverse.  

Two coffe shop signs in Amsterdam

Amsterdam cannabis cafes fear foreign tourist ban amid COVID recovery

Authorities in one of Europe's most visited cities are eyeing a ban on pot for tourists as a way to cut down on rowdy travelers, but critics say such a measure could push the industry underground.  

People watching the volcanic eruptions on La Palma, Spain

Volcano tourism erupts on La Palma

While some are fleeing the erupting volcano on the small Spanish Canary Island of La Palma, others are flying there precisely because of it. Stefanie Claudia Müller reports on an island torn between hardship and tourism.  

Tourism News

COVID: US reopens to vaccinated travelers — what are the new rules?

British Airways Ambassadors welcome passengers on the Virgin Atlantic flight heading for New York, from London

The United States is now open for international travel, but getting vaccinated is an important prerequisite for entry. DW has answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the new changes.  

COVID: India opens for international travel — what happens next?

India: Tourists at the Taj Mahal in Agra

India has opened up for travelers and will allow commercial flights from November. While the travel industry is expecting a surge in visitors, medical experts fear a surge of a different kind.  

Coronavirus digest: Netherlands reintroduces COVID curbs

Some of the old rules are back in the Netherlands, amid rising case rates

The Netherlands is retightening its coronavirus prevention measures in light of climbing case numbers and hospital admissions. Meanwhile, countries in Asia are again allowing travel. Follow DW for the latest.  

Australia reopens its borders for the first time since pandemic began

A woman who arrived on a flight from Los Angeles is embraced by a loved one in Syndey

Australia reopened its borders Monday, permitting citizens to return and exit the country. Foreign workers in Australia remain unable to do so though.  

Coronavirus digest: US releases new guidelines for international travel

Travelers at JFK Airport in New York

The United States is set to welcome international travelers who are fully vaccinated as of November 8. Proof of vaccination of US-approved or WHO emergency use authorized vaccines will be accepted. Follow DW for more.  

Coronavirus digest: Scandinavian airlines lift mask mandates

A file photo showing Scandinavian airline SAS aircrafts.

Four Scandinavian airlines have abolished mask requirements for regional trips. Meanwhile, New Zealand has extended a lockdown in its biggest city. Follow DW for the latest.  

A fjord in Norway with a village and mountain reflected in the water

Best Travel Destinations for 2022 revealed

Many have taken a break from traveling because of COVID. In 2022, hopefully, they can go again — maybe even to one of the top destinations announced by Lonely Planet for 2022. Here is their ranking in pictures.  

People sit outside at a restaurant near Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

What are the COVID entry rules for travelers to European countries?

Many countries have eased restrictions on everyday life, making tourism possible again this autumn. DW Travel offers a brief recap of what rules apply in the EU.  

Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.  

A sign that says Alex (anderplatz is cut off) and the Berlin TV Tower

Berlin Alexanderplatz — a journey in time

It isn't exactly pretty, but Berlin's Alexanderplatz is a square that is recognized the world over. Tourists love it, too. Alexanderplatz was, and remains, one of the liveliest places in Berlin.  

Germany Schrammsteine rocks in Saxon Switzerland, Saxony.

Colorful landscapes – Europe's most beautiful autumn hikes

A highlight of autumn is nature in all its colorful splendor. Let us show you on which hiking trails you can enjoy the best views – from Austria to Montenegro to England.  

Two people walking under a tree in autumnal Germany

Germany's finest autumn hikes

The colors of fall foliage draw many people to Germany's great outdoors. From the island of Rügen to the vineyards of the Mosel Valley to the Swabian Allgäu region, there really is something for everyone.  

Feedback