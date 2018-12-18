Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Season 3 of Founders' Valley profiles social entrepreneurs in Nepal, Malaysia and Indonesia who are committed to better education, equal opportunities and sustainable business.
What's it like being a professional data collector? One tells DW about listening in on public chats over social media.
Sophie Chung, founder of startup Qunomedical, on how society needs 'ruthless acceptance' to boost workplace equality.
Edmund Lowell, founder of SelfKey Foundation, tells DW how he went from Thai boxing to creating a blockchain startup.
The Do School is a platform empowering doers to turn ideas into actions – its founder tells DW about taking it to India.
Self-described 'crypto artist' Luis Buenaventura shows how he created his artwork 'Supper at the Bitcoin Moonbase.'
Will blockchain really change financial services, make supply chains transparent and our society democratic? For BlockChats founder Lina Seiche, the big advantage of blockchain is that power is given back to the people.
Want to be successful? Have faith in yourself and don't listen to others, says Khulan Davaadorj, founder of Mongolian skincare brand Lhamour.
Indonesian entrepreneur Azrina Yusof, founder of Teknologi Inovasi Solar, which builds solar hybrid air conditioning systems, says crises are opportunities in disguise.
'Never be afraid of big projects,' Vicky Chan, founder of Avoid Obvious Architects, tells DW in this episode of Founders' Secrets.
'You may fail from the start, but you have to have courage,' says Mongolian founder Taskhyn Khalamkhan, CEO of tour company Western Altai Tours.
Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems.
