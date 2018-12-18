Visit the new DW website

DW Founders Valley Staffel 3 Themenheader
DW Founders Valley Key Visual Teaser

Founders' Valley — Forward to the Future

Season 3 of Founders' Valley profiles social entrepreneurs in Nepal, Malaysia and Indonesia who are committed to better education, equal opportunities and sustainable business.  

Watch video 01:30

Founders' Stories

Meet the professional data collector

What's it like being a professional data collector? One tells DW about listening in on public chats over social media.  

Watch video 01:58

Founders' Stories

Society needs 'ruthless acceptance'

Sophie Chung, founder of startup Qunomedical, on how society needs 'ruthless acceptance' to boost workplace equality.  

Watch video 01:34

Founders' Stories

From Thai boxer to startup founder

Edmund Lowell, founder of SelfKey Foundation, tells DW how he went from Thai boxing to creating a blockchain startup.  

Watch video 01:30

Founders' Stories

Turning ideas into actions at The Do School

The Do School is a platform empowering doers to turn ideas into actions – its founder tells DW about taking it to India.  

Watch video 01:43

The art of cryptocurrency

Self-described 'crypto artist' Luis Buenaventura shows how he created his artwork 'Supper at the Bitcoin Moonbase.'  

Do you know what blockchain is?

Will blockchain really change financial services, make supply chains transparent and our society democratic? For BlockChats founder Lina Seiche, the big advantage of blockchain is that power is given back to the people.  

DW Founders' Valley Founders' Secrets series

Founders' Secrets

Khulan Davaadorj of Lhamour

Want to be successful? Have faith in yourself and don't listen to others, says Khulan Davaadorj, founder of Mongolian skincare brand Lhamour.  

Azrina Yusof

Founders' Secrets

Azrina Yusof of Teknologi Inovasi Solar

Indonesian entrepreneur Azrina Yusof, founder of Teknologi Inovasi Solar, which builds solar hybrid air conditioning systems, says crises are opportunities in disguise.  

Founders Valley picture teaser Vicky Chan

Founders' Secrets

Vicky Chan of Avoid Obvious Architects

'Never be afraid of big projects,' Vicky Chan, founder of Avoid Obvious Architects, tells DW in this episode of Founders' Secrets.  

Founders Valley picture teaser Secrets Taskhyn Khalamkhan

Founders' Secrets

Taskhyn Khalamkhan of Trek Altai

'You may fail from the start, but you have to have courage,' says Mongolian founder Taskhyn Khalamkhan, CEO of tour company Western Altai Tours.  

Founders Valley Südkorea

Season 2: How Asia's startups drive change

Founders' Valley follows entrepreneurs from Germany on their journeys through Asia's startup ecosystems.  

Season 2 - episodes

Driven to Succeed — Founders' Valley (1/5)

In Data We Trust — Founders' Valley (2/5)

The Dream of New Money — Founders' Valley (3/5)

Women Breaking Bounds — Founders' Valley (4/5)

Breaking Silence, Ending Violence — Founders’ Valley (5/5)

