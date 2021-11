The 77 Percent - Street Debate: Is Gambia's Adama Barrow Getting Drunk on Power?

When Gambia's president Adama Barrow came to power in 2016, he promised to step down after three years. His decision to extend his term from three to five years has unsurprisingly divided the country. DWs Edith Kimani meets young Gambians in the heat of the election campaign.