A human rights activist in Turkey and beyond, the writer Dogan Akhanli died on October 31 after a short illness. He was 64. In 2019, the Goethe-Institut medal winner talked with DW about writing and state persecution.
Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.
Antje Rávik Strubel's novel about power and powerlessness tells the story of a young woman from the Czech Republic who struggles to reclaim her life after being raped, weaving together various fates and narrative layers.
An actor wrestles with his past. A profound novel about a man trying to preserve a sense of agency over his life, which becomes even more complex in the midst of difficult questions like, what is guilt? And what is fate?
A novel overflowing with Dadaist ideas. Thomas Kunst tells a story about people in precarious circumstances searching for happiness. An ode to the imagination and an amusing departure from linear storytelling.
The graffiti artist's landmark painting, which used to be known as "Girl with balloon," is up for sale. Here are some of the mysterious artist's past works.
A journey into the abyss, both familial and historical: A man travels through Switzerland with his drug-addicted mother. Christian Kracht has written a sarcastic but affectionate autofiction travelogue.
Sustainable architecture in Cameroon and indigenous artists in Brazil: culture for a better future.
Does Germany have a world-class cultural scene? We look at 10 popular myths about culture in Germany and see how they stand up to the facts. It's not an easy task in a place where culture is considered holy.
Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.
Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
Eight people died at a music festival in Texas — and it's not the first time a fatal event has taken place. Has concert safety actually improved over time?
In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.
Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.
The Booker Prize has been called the Oscars of world literature. From 1997 winner Arundhati Roy to 2020 surprise recipient Douglas Stuart, here's a list of celebrated winners.
What do you think of when you hear the word romantic? Roses and chocolates perhaps? How about stormy seas, heavenly landscapes and solemn symphonic chorales?
Join Cristina Burack on a trip to the Rheingau Music Festival, where virtuosos render the music of genius composers.
Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A premiere after 4,500 years: Egypt is hosting its first art exhibition against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. Various artists have created large installations in the desert sand.
