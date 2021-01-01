Visit the new DW website

Dogan Akhanli: 'Writing is my weapon'

Preisträger der Goethe-Medaille 2019 | Doğan Akhanlı

A human rights activist in Turkey and beyond, the writer Dogan Akhanli died on October 31 after a short illness. He was 64. In 2019, the Goethe-Institut medal winner talked with DW about writing and state persecution.  

'Dreyfus Drei': Film uncovers a lost German-Jewish past

colorful letters read 'wir sind juden' on a gate with six pointed stars

Australian artist Ella Dreyfus goes on a cinematic search for traces of her German-Jewish identity that were left behind when her father fled the Nazis as a child.  

Antje Rávik Strubel: Blue Woman

author Antje Rávik Strubel - German book prize winner 2021

Antje Rávik Strubel's novel about power and powerlessness tells the story of a young woman from the Czech Republic who struggles to reclaim her life after being raped, weaving together various fates and narrative layers.  

Norbert Gstrein: The Second Jacob

Author | Norbert Gstrein | German Book Prize Nominee 2021

An actor wrestles with his past. A profound novel about a man trying to preserve a sense of agency over his life, which becomes even more complex in the midst of difficult questions like, what is guilt? And what is fate?  

Thomas Kunst: Zandschow

Author Thomas Kunst - German book prize nominee 2021 - in garden with cat

A novel overflowing with Dadaist ideas. Thomas Kunst tells a story about people in precarious circumstances searching for happiness. An ode to the imagination and an amusing departure from linear storytelling.  

Banksy's 'Love is in the bin' goes under hammer

Two women look at a shredded paiting, half of which hangs out from the frame.

The graffiti artist's landmark painting, which used to be known as "Girl with balloon," is up for sale. Here are some of the mysterious artist's past works.  

Christian Kracht: Eurotrash

author | Christian Kracht | German book prize nominee

A journey into the abyss, both familial and historical: A man travels through Switzerland with his drug-addicted mother. Christian Kracht has written a sarcastic but affectionate autofiction travelogue.  

Watch video 26:00

Culture and Climate: Rainforest Utopias

Sustainable architecture in Cameroon and indigenous artists in Brazil: culture for a better future.  

Projekt Kulturcheck Deutschland E (DW)

10 myths about culture in Germany

Does Germany have a world-class cultural scene? We look at 10 popular myths about culture in Germany and see how they stand up to the facts. It's not an easy task in a place where culture is considered holy.  

Watch video 01:32

Fact check: Culture in Germany

Where does Germany's cultural heart beat loudest?  

Fernsehturm in Berlin

Where does Germany's cultural heart beat loudest?

Do museums beat soccer?

Do museums beat soccer?

Deutschland Literatur Bücher Bücherstapel

Bookworms or lowbrows?

Bildergalerie - Die Kunst von der Straße - Die Welt hinter dem Grau

Art: Giant or dwarf?

Are we playing around to much?

Are we playing around to much?

World champions in opera?  

Can we still do Bauhaus?  

Is cinema really booming?  

Culture: female or male domain?  

Europe's cultural champion?  

Fotografien von Günter Steffen aus dem Zyklus Ost-Berlin in den Achtzigern, herausgegeben von Günter Jeschonneck.

East Berlin before the Wall fell: a photographer's perspective

Photographer Günter Steffen captured the final years of East Berlin under the GDR. The pictures reveal a decaying, abandoned city.

19.03.2020 *** FILE PHOTO: Homeless people inside Westminster underground station display a sign as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain, March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

How can architecture combat homelessness?

Rising homelessness is a worldwide problem that has been exacerbated by the pandemic. How are cities and architects dealing with the crisis?
An ambulance is seen in the crowd during the Astroworld music festiwal in Houston, Texas, U.S., November 5, 2021 in this still image obtained from a social media video on November 6, 2021. Courtesy of Twitter @ONACASELLA /via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Are music festivals safe?

Eight people died at a music festival in Texas — and it's not the first time a fatal event has taken place. Has concert safety actually improved over time?
October 7, 2021, New York City, New York, USA: ALEC BALDWIN at opening night of The Hamptons International Film Festival,.Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY.October 7, 2021. (Credit:

Alec Baldwin: Speculation around tragic shooting mounts

In the weeks since actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set, conjecture around the ongoing investigation has snowballed.
Dieses undatierte Foto zeigt Björn Ulvaeus (l-r), Agnetha Fältskog, Benny Andersson und Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Mitglieder der schwedischen Popgruppe Abba. Abba hat fast 40 Jahre nach der Trennung der Band ein neues Album angekündigt. Das neue Album wird den Titel «Voyage» tragen, wie die Band bekannt gab. Eine virtuelle Version der Band soll am 27. Mai 2022 eine Reihe von Konzerten in London geben. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

ABBA forever!

Back together again after 40 years, the hit Swedish band ABBA is releasing their new album, "Voyage." Here's a look back at their success story.
Author Damon Galgut at the 2021 Booker Prize Awards Ceremony in London, Wednesday Nov. 3, 2021. South African writer Damon Galgut wins the Booker Prize for fiction for “The Promise”. (David Parry/PA via AP)

Damon Galgut wins 2021 Booker Prize for fiction

It was third time lucky for the South African author, who was also shortlisted in 2003 and 2010. His book "The Promise" was the overwhelming favorite for the prize.
ARUNDHATI ROY Indian Writer Her book The God of Small Things is shortlisted for the 1997 Booker Prize Universal Pictorial Press Photo URM 013853/B-30 14.10.1997 |

The Booker Prize: The winners who changed literature

The Booker Prize has been called the Oscars of world literature. From 1997 winner Arundhati Roy to 2020 surprise recipient Douglas Stuart, here's a list of celebrated winners.

Weinberg, Zisterzienserkloster, Kloster Eberbach, Eltville am Rhein, Rheingau, Hessen, Deutschland, Europa | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival

What do you think of when you hear the word romantic? Roses and chocolates perhaps? How about stormy seas, heavenly landscapes and solemn symphonic chorales?
Deutschland Eröffnung Rheingau Musik Festival / Benefizkonzert des Bundespräsidenten 26.6.21 Kloster Eberbach in Eltville am Rhein

DW Festival Concert: Rheingau Music Festival

Join Cristina Burack on a trip to the Rheingau Music Festival, where virtuosos render the music of genius composers.
Hamburg's Elbphilharmonie opening ceremony

Elbphilharmonie marks 5-year anniversary

Construction on Hamburg's iconic concert house was completed on October 31, 2016. To mark this anniversary, we've picked out some surprising facts and figures about the futuristic building.
A camel stands next to an installation by Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, entitled Together, facing the pyramids on the Giza Plateau on October 23, 2021. Art D'Égypte launched its 4th annual exhibition entitled Forever Is Now 2021, the first international art exhibition to take place at the Giza Pyramids and the surrounding Giza Plateau. Photo by Balkis Press/ABACAPRESS.COM

Forever Is Now: Art exhibition in the desert sand

A premiere after 4,500 years: Egypt is hosting its first art exhibition against the backdrop of the Giza Pyramids. Various artists have created large installations in the desert sand.