Cai Nebe

04/10/2024 April 10, 2024

Chef Wandile Mabaso's hard shifts in the kitchen have taken him from coveted restaurants in the USA and France to cooking for world leaders in South Africa. Not bad for a man from Soweto whose peers once laughed at him taking cooking classes! He tells Nozibele Qamngana-Mayaba what it takes to be part of the 1% that makes it. We're in for a tasty episode!