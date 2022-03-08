Top Russian conductor Thomas Sanderling quits over war in Ukraine

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Sanderling, who resigned on March 7, also spoke out against a blanket boycott of Russian culture, adding artists should not be forced to pick sides.
On March 7, 2022, conductor Thomas Sanderling, 79, gave up his post as the head of the Novosibirsk Symphony Orchestra in protest against the war in Ukraine. He wasn't the first to do so however. Vasily Petrenko, artistic director of the State Academic Symphony Orchestra of Russia also suspended his work in the country in protest.
Yet Sanderling has also positioned himself against a blanket boycott of Russian artists and arts.
Sanderling is one of the country's top conductors and his departure will surely be a blow to Russia's classical music scene. Born in Novosibirsk in 1942, his father, German conductor Kurt Sanderling, fled the Nazis and relocated to the Soviet Union. While in Russia, the elder Sanderling befriended big names in the classical music scene, including Dmitri Shostakovich. Following in his fathers' footsteps, Sanderling has worked with leading Russian and Western European orchestras. The Novosibirsk Philharmonic Orchestra is considered one of Russia's most important ensembles.
The decision to leave his job was not easy, Sanderling told DW in an interview. Yet as he watched in disgust the war in Ukraine play out, he felt he could no longer stay silent. "When the Russian leadership brutally bombs Ukrainian cities, when people die, the number of refugees grows and laws are being passed that mean increasing totalitarianism...it all led to this decision: I feel I have to leave my post."
Sanderling said he doesn't have any illusions that his decision will have any influence on the Russian leadership or on the disappointing number of people who support the state's actions. "Rather, I join those who cannot remain silent. And that is also a number of people and artists," he said.
Even in the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, several Russian artists in and out of the country spoke out against President Vladimir Putin's decisions, including Berlin Philharmonic chief conductor Kirill Petrenko, Bolshoi ballet choreographer Alexei Ratmansky who abruptly stopped working on a new piece in Moscow, and Russian pop star Sergey Lazarev.
In the last few days, several Russian arts figures have left their posts — or have been fired — for not stating their opposition to the conflict in Ukraine. Last Monday, star conductor Valery Gergiev, chief conductor of the Munich Philharmonic was fired after he refused to issue a statement condemning the war in Ukraine. Tugan Sokhiev — sometimes considered Gergiev's protege — left his post as music director of the Bolshoi Theatre after feeling growing pressure to make a statement.
Sanderling feels it is not fair that cultural figures are being asked to speak out against the Russian regime or loose their jobs: "It is important to have a position, but it can't be demanded. I think it's a matter of individual choice" he told DW. "I know that many artists in Russia are disturbed, that they are expected to absolutely take a stand. And I think it's also part of our European culture to recognize the right of the individual to speak out on an issue or not," said the conductor.
Referring to the Munich Philharmonic's sacking of Valery Gergiev, Sanderling said Gergiev's choice not to speak out against the Russian regime was likely "not easy for him." Sanderling said he understands the rights of an arts organization to want its head to speak out but that Gergiev's choice would have had implications for his contacts working in state sponsored organisations "His extended family is active in Russia, including at the Mariinsky Theater. His statement would have had an impact on many people," Sanderling pointed out.
In recent days, superstar Russian soprano Anna Netrebko withdrew from performances for the next two seasons at the Metropolitan Opera after her statement against the war — which did not specifically denounce Putin — did not satisfy the opera house's head, Peter Gelb. Netrebko has publicly supported the Russian president in the past and has been pictured holding a flag used in Russian-backed separatist regions.
Such moves have raised questions as to how far organizations should go to demand statements from artists. The Metropolitan Opera's director Peter Gelb stated it was not an "artistic witch-hunt" in which artists were interrogated about their positions and pointed out that Russian artists and Russian music will continue to be welcome.
But this is not the case everywhere. In recent days, many Russian artists have denounced a "cancel culture" movement in relation to Russian arts and culture. Young Russian artists have been excluded from music competitions and even works by Russian composers have been banned from the repertoire. In the film world, the Cannes International Film Festival announced that it would not receive Russian delegations this year in protest against the war in Ukraine. Russia was barred from the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest. Various theaters have cut upcoming productions with the Bolshoi Ballet.
Yet Sanderling stands firmly against blanket cultural bans. "Criticism of Russia's behavior should not lead to the punishment of innocent people who then have to pay for it" the conductor told DW. The "no-Russians" attitude reminds him of "the worst of Soviet times when it was said, 'We don't want foreigners'."
"I don't think it's right, and as a European I can only say that it's not in line with our values. And the banning of great cultural and musical works is not cultured; it is just stupid."
Sanderling points out that these works are part of international music culture and that audiences are not against them. "Last week in Tallinn, for example, I conducted a purely Shostakovich program with the Estonian State Orchestra – and the audience really enjoyed it."
Other conductors have openly refused such blanket boycotts. On February 28, the renowned Estonian conductor Paavo Jarvi conducted a concert with the Russian Youth Orchestra in Moscow, despite being urged to cancel the concert and leave the country. "After thinking about this deeply I have come to the conclusion that this would be defeatist, dishonest and disloyal to the wonderful young musicians of the Russian Youth Orchestra, who feel confused, torn and shocked, and who are against this war as much as I am," he wrote on his website. "These young people should not and cannot be punished for the barbaric actions of their government," he said, all while condemning "the actions of Russian government and Putin."
This article was partially translated from German.