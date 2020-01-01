 Top Iranian general reportedly killed in Baghdad airstrike | News | DW | 03.01.2020

News

Top Iranian general reportedly killed in Baghdad airstrike

Iranian Gen. Qassim Soleimani has been killed, Iraqi state TV reports, with US officials confirming strikes against two Iran-linked targets were carried out. The move is a potential turning point in the Middle East.

Qassem Soleimani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader)

Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraqi state television reported on Friday. The Iranian state TV network confirmed Soleimani's death shortly after, citing a Revolutionary Guard statement.

The strike also reportedly killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi.

 "The deputy head of the Hashd, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and head of the Quds Force, Qassim Soleimani, were killed in a US strike that targeted their car on the Baghdad International Airport road," Hashed Shaabi, also known as the Popular Moblization Forces (PMF), said in a statement early Friday.

The PMF earlier said five of its members and two "guests" were killed in an airstrike on their vehicles on the grounds of Baghdad International Airport on Friday. Iraq's military-run Security Media Cell issued a statement that three Katyusha rockets had hit the airport. 

The PMF also said that among those killed was Mohammed Reda al-Jaberi, who was the militia's protocol officer and head of public relations.

U.S. officials told Reuters news agency that strikes were carried out against two targets linked to Iran in Baghdad on Thursday. The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, declined to give any further details.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in Iraq (Reuters/T. al-Sudani)

Muhandis was deputy commander of Iraqi paramilitary group Hashd Shaabi

Major escalation in regional conflict

As the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds force, Soleimani was one of Iran's most powerful men who was responsible for regional military policy in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. Mohandis was the head of Kaitab Hezbollah, a Shiite militia group that is part of the Iraq state-sanctioned PMF.

DW's Chase Winter says that the reported killings of Soleimani and Mohandis is a major escalation that is likely to cause a war not isolated to Iraq, and that Iran will be forced to respond directly or indirectly.

Baghdad International Airport in Iraq (picture-alliance/dpa/Sputnik/V. Belousov)

The attack occured on the grounds of Iraq's Baghdad International Airport

Blasts heard, vehicles ablaze

The rockets fell near the air cargo hall, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The media center also posted images of vehicles on fire, without providing further information. The statement was issued after there were loud blasts heard near the airport.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases. 

Tensions between the US and Iran have surged due to US sanctions on Iran and conflicts over attacks on oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia. 

lc,dr/kl (AP, Reuters, DPA, AFP)

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

