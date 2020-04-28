Top German court says ECB bond buying scheme partially contravenes the law

Germany's Constitutional Court largely upheld several complaints against the European Central Bank's purchase of government bonds under a program started in 2015 and meant to boost the economy and stoke inflation toward the central bank's own target of just below 2%.

Tuesday's ruling by Germany's surpreme court was the result of years of debate over the role of the eurozone's central bank. It did not cover current ECB aid issued in response to the coronavirus crisis, with the ECB having launched a special Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program.

The judges in Karlsruhe raised concerns back in 2017 that one specific part of the bond-buying program, the Public Sector Purchase Program (PSPP), could engage in economic policy and direct government financing, both of which the ECB is prohibited from doing.

The overall asset purchasing scheme was used between 2015 and 2018 to buy government bonds and other securities worth approximately €2.6 trillion ($2.9 trillion) between with the aim of boosting the economy. Over €2.1 trillion in purchases were made as part of the PSPP.

