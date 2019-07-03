 Top German Court rules un-sealed mattresses can be returned | News | DW | 03.07.2019

News

Top German Court rules un-sealed mattresses can be returned

Germany's top court has ruled that trying out a mattress is not dissimilar to trying on clothing. After a lengthy court battle, a German man will get the money from his online mattress purchase back.

A mattress salesman gestures towards mattresses in a store (Colourbox)

Germany's Federal High Court in Karlsruhe on Wednesday ruled that consumers can return a mattress purchased online even if they have already removed the protective film.

The ruling comes after a man who purchased a €1,090 ($1,230) mattress from an online retailer in 2014 attempted to return his purchase but the retailer refused his request.

Frustrated, the man decided to send the mattress back to the retailer at his own expense before taking the retailer to court.

Read more: Sweet dreams are made of this: 5 facts about sleeping

Retailer claims hygiene reasons

In court, the defendant argued that it was not possible to return the goods because of health protection and hygiene reasons, as the seal had been removed.

However, the court said it was not hygiene reasons that were decisive in preventing the return of the mattress, but rather whether these reasons would prevent the retailer from reselling the goods.

The court suggested that the retailer could clean the mattress to perfect condition that would allow it to be resold, instead of depending on the protective seal.

Watch video 02:25

What's the right bed for you?

