Top German court: Police have too much access to online data

Germany's top court on Friday ruled that police and intelligence officials have excessive access to personal data on mobile phone and internet users, a decision that will make it more difficult for investigators to access private information held on digital devices and accounts.

The Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe ruled that several regulations that allowed access to so-called "inventory data," which includes internet and mobile users' names and birth dates, were unconstitutional.

Until now, Germany's federal police could query such data during criminal investigations, though they were limited from accessing data showing connections with other users.

The ruling was in response to two lawsuits that had sought to limit such access to serious crimes only.

More to follow...

kp/mm(dpa)