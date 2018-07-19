Top German court clears way for free WiFi

Visitors to Germany are often struck by the lack of free WiFi — now the country has cleared one of the last hurdles. The supreme court has upheld a rule shielding companies that offer hotspots from copyright prosecution.
Germany's highest criminal court upheld on Thursday a law protecting companies and individuals who provide free WiFi hot spots from prosecution if an unknown user downloads copyrighted content.
Although the regulation has been in place since 2017, many businesses have been wary to open free WiFi hotspots for fear that even if they wouldn't get in trouble under German law, they might still be prosecuted for copyright infringement under European law.
The case at hand actually revolved around a somewhat older incident — a man who was charged for illegally uploading a copyrighted game in 2013 was challenging the fine he was asked to pay.
The IT worker had made several servers running the encrypted communication software Tor available, and one user had downloaded the game Dead Island, published by the German video game firm Deep Silver, a subsidiary of Koch Media.
In Thursday's ruling, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) decided that the 2017 German telemedia law was one in the same with EU regulations. As such, the case is likely to go to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Brussels for a final decision.
According to the decision, it is within the rights of WiFi providers to shut down access to file sharing services and block certain websites.
