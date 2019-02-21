 Top five greener transport ideas in Africa | Eco Africa | DW | 15.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Eco Africa

Top five greener transport ideas in Africa

From using the sun to power taxis to making boats out of plastic bottles, Eco Africa has featured lots of innovative ideas to make transport greener. Here are our top five.

Ein Boot aus Plastikflaschen in Kamerun (DW)

1. Solar taxis

In Ivory Coast, around 80 percent of vehicles are used imports, with many of them spewing out clouds of smoke as they drive down the road. But a fleet of three-wheeled solar-powered taxis are now providing transportation that's much better for the environment.

Watch video 03:51

Reducing pollution with solar taxis

2. Bamboo bikes

A Ugandan entrepreneur and cycling enthusiast has developed a more sustainable bike with a frame made from fast-growing and readily-available bamboo. Not only are they strong and durable, they are also light.

Watch video 01:22

Doing Your Bit: Bamboo bikes

3. Boats out of plastic bottles

Social entrepreneur Ismael Essome Ebode hit upon a novel idea - making unique boats by tying plastic bottles together. This helps the environment by using bottles that would otherwise choke the country's drainage system.

Watch video 04:05

Cameroon: Building plastic bottle boats

4. Harnessing the sun for e-bikes

In Namibia, SunCycles makes e-bikes that are charged by solar power – it's an ideal solution in one of the sunniest countries in the world, with an average of 300 days of sunshine a year.

Watch video 04:24

A sunny future for e-bikes in Namibia

5. Smart traffic in Kenya

Kenya's capital, Nairobi, has a huge traffic and air pollution problem. But  Kenyan mobile, web and SMS platform Ma3Route wants to change that with a smart crowd-sourced solution.

Watch video 02:33

Smart traffic in Kenya

Audios and videos on the topic

Reducing pollution with solar taxis  

Doing Your Bit: Bamboo bikes  

Cameroon: Building plastic bottle boats  

A sunny future for e-bikes in Namibia  

Smart traffic in Kenya  

Related content

Eco Africa Sendung

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa 21.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, connecting rural households to the Kenyan power grid, cutting deforestation in Ghana and turning green spaces into parks, and planting millions of trees in Nigeria.

DW eco@africa mud house in Ghana

Africa's innovative green architecture 24.02.2019

Sustainability is playing an increasingly important role in Africa's architecture. Here are six innovative buildings leading the way by prioritizing recycling and saving energy costs.

Eco Africa | NT in Nairobi

Welcome to the latest edition of Eco Africa 15.02.2019

On this week's Eco Africa, we explore solar lamps in Burkina Faso, environmental education in Nigeria, and meet the woman making furniture from plastic.

Advertisement

listen

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  