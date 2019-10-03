Top EU officials in Turkey to save refugee pact

Top German and EU officials traveled to Turkey on Thursday ahead of a trip to Greece for talks on how to manage the flow of migrants to Europe.

The high-level trip comes as a deal between the European Union and Ankara to reduce the number of migrants reaching Greece from Turkish soil appears to be in trouble, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening to "open the gates" for migrants to head Europe, if his conditions are not met.

Greece is facing overfilled refugee camps on Aegean islands, where human rights groups have criticized the poor living conditions and warned of the coming winter.

Refugee camps on the Greek islands, like this one on Lesbos, are filled far over capacity

"Irregular arrivals to Greece increased over the past weeks and months," EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said. "There is an urgent need to further strengthen the prevention and detection of irregular departures from Turkey."

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said after meeting with his Turkish counterpart that Turkey faced "enormous" migratory pressure, which has increased with new arrivals from Afghanistan and Syria. There are around 3.6 million Syrian refugees in Turkey.

"And that is why we must look at how this pact between the European Union and Turkey can be strengthened," Seehoffer said, adding that additional financial support for Turkey was on the table.

Under a 2016 EU-Turkey agreement, Turkey committed to prevent migrants from reaching Greece. Greece is also permitted to send rejected asylum-seekers back to Turkey. In return, Turkey was pledged €6 billion ($6.6 billion) to house refugees in camps, while the EU also accepts a certain contingent whose asylum claims have been recognized. So far €5.8 billion has been allocated and €2.6 billion dispersed.

Read more: How the EU-Turkey refugee deal works

Turkish maneuvering

Erdogan has complained that his country has so far received too little of the €6 billion ($6.5 billion) promised by the EU for the years 2016 to 2019, while shouldering costs of more than €36.5 billion at a time the Turkish economy is struggling.

EU staff in Turkey say, however, that under the deal, the money is released only in connection with concrete projects, something they say is not fully accepted by Turkish government officials.

Erdogan is also playing the refugee card to ramp up pressure on Europe to support a plan to resettle millions of Syrians from Turkey into a controversial "safe zone" in northeastern Syria, where the Turkish military is in fraught cooperation with the US military to clear a section of the border of Kurdish forces that fought the "Islamic State" and are viewed as a threat by Ankara.

Critics of the plan say Turkey intends to ethnically cleanse the predominately Kurdish populated area along the border by replacing them with Syrian Arab refugees.

Separately, Ankara has warned it could face a massive influx of up to 3 million Syrians if Russian-backed Syrian government forces press an offensive the last rebel enclave in northwest Idlib province.

Watch video 04:22 Share Sent back to war? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QSx7 As hospitality wears thin in Turkey, Syrian refugees report deportations

Migrant numbers on the up again

The trip comes as the number of migrants reaching Greek islands is on the increase once more, though the flow is much reduced compared with 2015 levels, when up to 7,000 people arrived on some days. More than 30,000 migrants are now being hosted on the islands, up from 14,000 in April.

However, the leftist government of former Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras returned just some 2,000 people, despite the overcrowding on several islands. The island of Lesbos, for example, is hosting some 13,000 migrants, although its reception center is designed for just 3,000. The new Greek government under conservative premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to take a harsher stance and return more people.

Read more: Greece's Moria fire exposes refugee camp pushed to limit

Watch video 01:45 Share Deadly fire at Lesbos migrant camp Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3QSs2 Deadly fire at Lesbos migrant camp

Read more: Refugee crisis in Cyprus close to tipping point

Ahead of Seehofer's trip, a group of human rights organizations called on the German government to take some of the burden off Greece by taking in young refugees from the Aegean islands.

A letter to Seehofer and Merkel signed by charities Pro Asyl and Terre des Hommes, among others, described the situation on the islands as a "considerable risk to children and young people."

"We therefore ask you to take in unaccompanied minor refugees from Greece and to use all existing legal means to reunite those seeking protection with family members in Germany," the letter said.

There are reportedly 4,100 unaccompanied minor refugees in Greece

Leading members of Germany's Green party also had a message for Seehofer as he prepared to leave.

Its parliamentary spokeswoman for refugee affairs, Luise Amtsberg, and former party leader Claudia Roth called on him to make it clear to the Turkish government that returning refugees to Syria against their will, as Ankara is reported to have done by human rights groups, is a "blatant violation of laws on asylum."

Read more: Refugees in Germany: Legal entry — without asylum

cw,tj/ng (dpa, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.