Top envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina talks to DW

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
The law would have allowed for the Serb-majority Republika Srpska to take over property owned by the central government. Serb leader Milorad Dodik said he does not accept the decision.
Serbian and Croatian extremists are chipping away at the Bosnian state. The EU and the US are trying to appease them, repeating mistakes made in the 1990s.
German politician Christian Schmidt is set to take office as the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He wants to bring the country closer to the EU and stop the brain drain of young people.
The UN Security Council has agreed to extend the mandate of a European military mission in Bosnia. The decision came amid a simmering row over a diplomatic report citing a separatist threat.
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version