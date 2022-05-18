 Top envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina talks to DW | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 18.05.2022

DW News

Top envoy to Bosnia and Herzegovina talks to DW

Read also

SARAJEVO, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA - APRIL 12: High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina Christian Schmidt speaks to press members after the Republika Srpska Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina suspends the law Transfer of state-owned immovables used in the functioning of public institutions to the Entity passed by the Entity Assembly, using Bonn powers in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on April 12, 2022. Elman Omic / Anadolu Agency

UN envoy in Bosnia suspends Serb property law 13.04.2022

The law would have allowed for the Serb-majority Republika Srpska to take over property owned by the central government. Serb leader Milorad Dodik said he does not accept the decision.

Firefighters douse flames inside the National Library in Sarajevo 26 August 1992. Thousands of books and historical documents are housed in the building which was hit by shells during artillery duels in the capital. An international conference in London met 26 August to resolve the conflict. (Photo credit should read MANOOCHER DEGHATI/AFP/Getty Images)

Deja vu? How the US, EU deal with extremists in Bosnia 04.11.2021

Serbian and Croatian extremists are chipping away at the Bosnian state. The EU and the US are trying to appease them, repeating mistakes made in the 1990s.

Video-Interview von Adelheid Feilcke mit dem OHR-Chef Christian Schmidt Via Saša Bojić

New envoy in Bosnia-Herzegovina: 'I’m banking on the young generation' 31.07.2021

German politician Christian Schmidt is set to take office as the new high representative in Bosnia-Herzegovina. He wants to bring the country closer to the EU and stop the brain drain of young people.

Titel: EUFOR Bosnien Unterschrift: Die Friedenstruppen von EUFOR in Bosnien und Herzegowina (7.9.2014) (dieses Bild stammt aus der Angebot der EUFOR-Pressestelle. Also, copyright: EUFOR)

UN renews EU Bosnia military mission as separatism fears grow 04.11.2021

The UN Security Council has agreed to extend the mandate of a European military mission in Bosnia. The decision came amid a simmering row over a diplomatic report citing a separatist threat.