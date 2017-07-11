Top Austrian court lifts headscarf ban in elementary schools

The Austrian Constitutional Court on Friday overturned a ban on headscarves for students in elementary schools, deeming it discriminatory and unconstitutional. Strictly speaking, the law forbids children from wearing "ideologically- or religiously-influenced clothing, which are connected with the covering of the head."

However the court's top judge, Christoph Grabenwarter, said that the government's additional material accompanying the law had made it clear that the item of clothing being targeted was a headscarf.

The court declared that the contentious law, which has been in place since autumn 2019, violated the principle of equality and the state's obligation to religious neutrality because in practice it only affected students of one religion, Islam.

"It carries the risk of hindering Muslim girls' access to education and more precisely of shutting them off from society," Grabenwarter said.

Families say law is discriminatory

The decision comes after two children and their parents appealed against the law, arguing that the ban only applied to scarves that cover the entire head, but not to religious head coverings worn by observant Jewish or Sikh male students.

The law had been passed last year by a majority of conservative and far-right legislators who said the ban protected females from sexist oppression and from politicized Islamist ideology.

