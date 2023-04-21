Too early to discuss Ukraine in NATO, German minister says

Germany's Defense Minister Pistorius said NATO must carefully weigh membership for Ukraine. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg voiced support for Ukraine's entry to the alliance during a visit to Kyiv. DW has the latest.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said it's not the right time for the NATO military alliance to decide on Ukraine's membership.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide that now," Pistorius said on a talk show Thursday night, adding that the option couldn't be seriously discussed as the war rages.

The minister said NATO must "carefully" weigh any step towards including Ukraine in the alliance.

"You have to decide with a cool head and a hot heart and not vice versa," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday and voiced support for Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

"Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's future is in NATO, all allies agree on that," he said, adding that the issue of Ukrainian membership would be high on the agenda at the alliance's next summit.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, April 21:

Russian warplane accidentally fires on border city Belgorod

A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the city of Belgorod, according to Moscow and regional authorities.

The city is located in western Russia, near the country's border with Ukraine.

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the incident caused an explosion that left a large crater in the center of the city and damaged buildings.

Two women were injured in the incident.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said residents of damaged buildings would be temporarily moved to hotels.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet was flying over the city when an "unplanned launch of ammunition occurred."

Investigations are underway into the incident.

Zelenskyy criticized world leaders that have adopted a position of neutrality towards Moscow in a speech to Mexican lawmakers Image: Marco Ugarte/AP/picture alliance

Zelenskyy decries 'populism' of neutral countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused world leaders who have adopted postures of neutrality toward Russia of "populism."

The Ukrainian leader made the comments in a video link before a committee of Mexican lawmakers.

"There are some leaders who have not visited Ukraine once and who have not seen what the brutal Russian aggression brought and why it is important to defend lives," Zelenskyy said.

"Simply seeking to achieve some sort of populism, they say things like Ukraine is supposedly not ready to go for peace," he said.

Zelenskyy criticized "different companies and big multinational firms that want to make millions by trading with Russia."

"Unfortunately, the world is full of hypocrisy," he declared.

Mexico voted in the UN General Assembly in favor of condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but it has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

In 2022, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized NATO support for Ukraine, saying that it meant, "I'll supply the weapons, you supply the dead." He went on to call the policy of arming Ukraine "immoral."

"How easy it is to say, 'Here, I'll send you this much money for weapons," Lopez Obrador said. "Couldn't the war in Ukraine have been avoided? Of course it could have."

