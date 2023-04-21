  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sits on a Leopard 2 with his hand over his ears
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius says it's not the right time to make a decision on allowing Ukraine into the NATO military allianceImage: Martin Meissner/AP Photo/picture alliance
ConflictsRussian Federation

Too early to discuss Ukraine in NATO, German minister says

59 minutes ago

Germany's Defense Minister Pistorius said NATO must carefully weigh membership for Ukraine. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg voiced support for Ukraine's entry to the alliance during a visit to Kyiv. DW has the latest.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QNOO

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said it's not the right time for the NATO military alliance to decide on Ukraine's membership.

"The door is open a crack, but this is not the time to decide that now," Pistorius said on a talk show Thursday night, adding that the option couldn't be seriously discussed as the war rages.

The minister said NATO must "carefully" weigh any step towards including Ukraine in the alliance.

"You have to decide with a cool head and a hot heart and not vice versa," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited Kyiv on Thursday and voiced support for Ukraine's accession to the alliance.

"Ukraine's future is in the Euro-Atlantic family, Ukraine's future is in NATO, all allies agree on that," he said, adding that the issue of Ukrainian membership would be high on the agenda at the alliance's next summit.

Here are some of the other notable developments concerning Russia's war in Ukraine on Friday, April 21:

Russian warplane accidentally fires on border city Belgorod

A Russian warplane accidentally fired on the city of Belgorod, according to Moscow and regional authorities.

The city is located in western Russia, near the country's border with Ukraine.

Belgorod regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the incident caused an explosion that left a large crater in the center of the city and damaged buildings.

Two women were injured in the incident.

Belgorod Mayor Valentin Demidov said residents of damaged buildings would be temporarily moved to hotels.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a Su-34 fighter jet was flying over the city when an "unplanned launch of ammunition occurred."

Investigations are underway into the incident.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to Mexican Congress via video link
Zelenskyy criticized world leaders that have adopted a position of neutrality towards Moscow in a speech to Mexican lawmakersImage: Marco Ugarte/AP/picture alliance

Zelenskyy decries 'populism' of neutral countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused world leaders who have adopted postures of neutrality toward Russia of "populism."

The Ukrainian leader made the comments in a video link before a committee of Mexican lawmakers.

"There are some leaders who have not visited Ukraine once and who have not seen what the brutal Russian aggression brought and why it is important to defend lives," Zelenskyy said.

"Simply seeking to achieve some sort of populism, they say things like Ukraine is supposedly not ready to go for peace," he said.

Zelenskyy criticized "different companies and big multinational firms that want to make millions by trading with Russia."

"Unfortunately, the world is full of hypocrisy," he declared.

Russia FM seeks to boost Latin American ties

Mexico voted in the UN General Assembly in favor of condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but it has not imposed sanctions on Moscow.

In 2022, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized NATO support for Ukraine, saying that it meant, "I'll supply the weapons, you supply the dead." He went on to call the policy of arming Ukraine "immoral."

"How easy it is to say, 'Here, I'll send you this much money for weapons," Lopez Obrador said. "Couldn't the war in Ukraine have been avoided? Of course it could have."

sdi/sms (dpa, AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius sits on a Leopard 2 with his hand over his ears

Too early to discuss Ukraine in NATO, German minister says

Conflicts59 minutes ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Illustration of a weather satellite next to planet Earth seen from space

Space industry: Africa is ready for liftoff

Space industry: Africa is ready for liftoff

Science14 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Adult toy company MyMuse worker packs products

India: Sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

India: Sexual wellness industry booms, but taboo remains

Health15 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

Berlin: Disrupting everyday life to save the planet

Berlin: Disrupting everyday life to save the planet

Politics9 hours ago02:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

Bazaar with people milling around

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Turkey elections: Refugees are a top political issue

Politics17 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Catastrophe18 hours ago01:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

People taking selfies in a field of red flowers

Superbloom ― flower splendor in California draws visitors

Superbloom ― flower splendor in California draws visitors

Nature and Environment10 hours ago5 images
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage