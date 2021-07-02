Toni Kroos ends international career

Three days after Germany's Euro 2020 exit against England, Toni Kroos has announced his retirement from international football.

"I've played for Germany 106 times and there won't be any more," the 31-year-old wrote on his Instagram page. "I had deeply hoped to make it 109 games by the end, and I gave it my all in the hope of one last triumph, a European Championship title."

Kroos made his Germany debut in a friendly against Argentina in March 2010 and went on to feature in seven major tournaments for the Nationalmannschaft.

In 2014, he was a key player in the Germany team which won the World Cup, scoring two goals just two minutes apart in Germany's 7-1 semifinal demolition of hosts Brazil. He also contributed four assists during the tournament, earning him the nickname "Garçom" (waiter) for the quality of his deliveries.

Born in Greifswald on Germany's north-eastern coast in January 1990, Kroos is also the only player born in the former German Democratic Republic (GDR) to win the World Cup.

