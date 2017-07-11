Tonga volcano eruption: 'Significant' damage likely, tsunami threat receeds

The tsunami threat around the Pacific basin from a powerful underwater volcano eruption off the coast of Tonga began to recede on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Authorities at "impacted coastal areas should monitor... to determine when it is safe to resume normal activities," the center said.

The Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai underwater volcano erupted off the coast of Tonga on Saturday evening, sending a plume of ash, steam, and gas rising high into the atmosphere. The roar from the eruption was reportedly heard 10,000 kilometers (6,000 miles) away in Alaska.

The seismic force sent powerful waves crashing into coastlines from Japan to the United States.

A tsunami flooded parking lot at a harbor in Santa Cruz, California on Saturday

'Significant' damage to Tonga capital

A full assessment of the damage on Tonga was not possible as of Sunday, as the eruption knocked out the internet and disrupted communication with the island. Tonga receives its internet via an undersea cable from Fiji.

However, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said at a press briefing Sunday that Tonga's capital, Nuku'alofa, suffered "significant" damage.

"The tsunami has had a significant impact on the foreshore on the northern side of Nuku'alofa with boats and large boulders washed ashore," she said after managing to contact the New Zealand embassy in Tonga.

The ash cloud from the erupting volcano seen from a US satellite

"Nuku'alofa is covered in a thick film of volcanic dust but otherwise conditions are calm and stable," the prime minister added.

There were no official reports of injuries or deaths in Tonga, she said, while cautioning that authorities were yet to contact some coastal areas and smaller islands.

"Communication with Tonga remains very limited. And I know that is causing a huge amount of anxiety for the Tongan community here," the prime minister said.

The thick ash cloud 63,000 feet (19,000 meters) above Tonga was preventing them from sending a military surveillance flight above the island.

New Zealand's defense force tweeted that an air force reconnaissance aircraft would be sent "as soon as atmospheric conditions allow."

Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau, who chairs the New Zealand Tonga Business Council, told the Associated Press that she hoped the relatively low level of the tsunami waves would have allowed most people to get to safety, adding she was concerned about those living on islands closer to the volcano.

International support

Besides New Zealand, other countries have expressed concern for Tonga and offered help.

An Australian government spokesperson said initial assessments were still underway, but the country was ready to provide support to Tonga if requested.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also expressed concern, adding that the US "stands prepared to provide support to our Pacific neighbors."

However, international aid efforts were complicated by the fact that Tonga, home to about 105,000 people, is one of the rare countries that have avoided any COVID-19 outbreaks.

New Zealand has assured that its military staff was all fully vaccinated and willing to follow any protocols established by the island nation.

