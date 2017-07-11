 Tonga reconnects to internet after volcano eruption | News | DW | 22.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tonga reconnects to internet after volcano eruption

Five weeks after a volcanic eruption and tsunami cut communications, people in Tonga have now reconnected with the world digitally for the first time.

debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga.

Debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga

Full internet access has been restored in Tonga five weeks after the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai undersea volcano , local media reports said on Tuesday.

Residents were able to connect with the digital world on the main island of Tongatapu and the island of Eua.

"People on the main island will have access almost immediately," Tonga Cable chief executive James Panuve told Reuters.

The tiny South Pacific kingdom's undersea fiber-optic cable, which is used to transmit almost all digital information and was damaged in the seaquake, has been repaired.

Watch video 02:04

After volcanic eruption, Tonga faces long road to recovery

Tongans had to use makeshift satellite services as the repairs to the cable were made.

Repair ship Reliance took 20 days to replace the 92-kilometre (57-mile) section of the 827 km cable that connects the island nation to Fiji and other international networks.

"Thanks optic fiber internet. We can now see the world,” news portal Kaniva Tonga quoted local resident Paulo Lātu’s post on Facebook.

The eruption that took place late in January,  triggered a tsunami that reached as far as Alaska, Japan and South America.

The Tongan government had said that  84% of its population of nearly 105,000 people was affected by what experts have deemed one of the world's worst volcanic eruptions in decades.

  • An aerial view from a surveillance flight shows heavy ash covering Nomuka, Tonga.

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    'Unprecedented disaster'

    Tonga officials confirmed that at least three people died after a massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the Pacific nation — what the government called an "unprecedented disaster." With the country's only internet cable cut, it remains difficult to understand the extent of the damage through patchy satellite phone connections, surveillance flights and satellite images.

  • Satellitenaufnahme Tonga | Folgen Vulkanausbruch

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Smothered in grey dust

    Volcanic ash has blanketed Tonga, as seen in this before-and-after image. World Health Organization official Sean Casey said that "the whole country is covered in ash," adding that water contamination is currently the biggest threat to the population. The UN health agency said around 100 houses had been damaged, with 50 destroyed on Tonga's main island of Tongatapu.

  • An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    The volcanic eruption

    The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano had erupted on Saturday, sending ash some 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the air. It deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. A tsunami followed the volcano, raising waves in Tonga up to 15 meters (50 feet), its government said.

  • In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, the crew from an Orion aircraft look out the window as it flies over an area of Tonga that has heavy ash fall from a volcanic eruption

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Sending help

    As communication from Tonga remained severed, New Zealand sent surveillance flights to survey the damage. Several international organizations, including the UN and Red Cross, are trying to send aid, but Tonga's airport remains closed. Australia and New Zealand said they would send ships with aid — which could take days due to the massive distance.

  • Oil seen in a beach in Peru

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Oil spill in Peru

    Large waves from the volcanic eruption are believed to have caused an oil spill in an area rich in marine biodiversity in Peru. Peruvian authorities said that a ship was loading oil into a refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused the spill. So far, it is the only known oil spill to have have occurred in the Pacific basin after Saturday's eruption.

  • An aerial view of rafts of farmed oysters in Japan carried out to sea due to a tsunami

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Tsunami waves reach Japan

    Tsunami waves caused by the eruption spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit Japan's coastline. Rafts of farmed oysters in Japan's eastern Mie Prefecture were carried out to sea by the waves.

  • A couple look at a damaged boat at a marina in New Zealand

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Boats damaged in New Zealand

    The impact was felt in New Zealand as well. Waves that swept into marinas severely damaged boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the eruption.

  • Smoke and ash erupting out of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in 2015

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Previous eruption in 2015

    An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption released dense, particle-rich jets.

    Author: Saim Dušan Inayatullah, Farah Bahgat


The next task is to repair the domestic cable connecting Tongatapu with the outer islands
that bore the brunt of the tsunami, Panuve said, adding that it could take six to nine
months.

"We don't have enough cable," he said.

dvv/rt (Reuters, dpa)

Advertisement