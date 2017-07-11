 Tonga: International aid arrival hampered by COVID | News | DW | 21.01.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tonga: International aid arrival hampered by COVID

An aid flight heading towards volcano-hit Tonga had to return to Australia after a crew member tested positive for COVID-19. This comes a day after the first shipment of aid arrived.

Tonga international aid

An Australian aircraft carrying humanitarian aid landed at Fua'amotu International Airport, Tonga

An Australian aid flight bound for Tonga was forced to return after a COVID-19 case was detected onboard, officials said on Friday. The South Pacific island nation, currently COVID-free, has a strict border control policy. 

The aid supplies were moved to another flight that took off on Friday, according to an Australian defense spokesperson.

The first shipment of relief supplies from Australia and New Zealand began arriving in Tonga on Thursday. To keep COVID-19 at bay, Tonga currently requires contactless delivery of aid. 

Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano covered Tonga in a thick layer of ash and unleashed a tsunami that damaged buildings and resorts along the coastline. At least 3 people were killed. 

Wood and debris on the ground in Tonga

A tsunami tore apart areas on the coast of Tonga's main island

Telephone communication was restored Wednesday, however, damage to the island's sole undersea internet cable will likely take a month or more to repair

Tongans have worked for days to clear the island's airport runway of ash to allow aid flights access. 

Water a priority 

Officials have said securing clean drinking water is a priority, as ash has contaminated Tonga's drinking water supply, according to the World Health Organization. 

A vessel carrying aid from New Zealand was expected also to arrive in Tonga on Friday. The vessel is carrying 250,000 liters of water and has the capacity to produce 70,000 liters per day with a desalination device. Ash has contaminated Tonga's water supply, according to the World Health Organization. 

An Australian aid vessel is expected to reach Tonga next week. Other aid supplies include emergency shelter, communication equipment and power generators.

Watch video 02:14

First humanitarian aid flights reach Tonga

International aid efforts mounted

United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said assessment teams have reached most parts of the country, including remote and isolated islands.

"We remain seriously concerned about access to safe water for 50,000 people throughout the country. Water quality testing continues, and most people are relying on bottled water," he added.

While Australia has donated $1 million for immediate humanitarian supplies, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Friday that cash donations will need to be followed by further support for rebuilding.

"The impact of this volcanic eruption and the subsequent tsunami and the damage the inundation is causing will be an ongoing challenge for Tonga, particularly in relation to infrastructure," she said.

see/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

  • An aerial view from a surveillance flight shows heavy ash covering Nomuka, Tonga.

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    'Unprecedented disaster'

    Tonga officials confirmed that at least three people died after a massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the Pacific nation — what the government called an "unprecedented disaster." With the country's only internet cable cut, it remains difficult to understand the extent of the damage through patchy satellite phone connections, surveillance flights and satellite images.

  • Satellitenaufnahme Tonga | Folgen Vulkanausbruch

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Smothered in grey dust

    Volcanic ash has blanketed Tonga, as seen in this before-and-after image. World Health Organization official Sean Casey said that "the whole country is covered in ash," adding that water contamination is currently the biggest threat to the population. The UN health agency said around 100 houses had been damaged, with 50 destroyed on Tonga's main island of Tongatapu.

  • An eruption occurs at the underwater volcano Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai off Tonga, January 14, 2022

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    The volcanic eruption

    The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano had erupted on Saturday, sending ash some 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the air. It deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. A tsunami followed the volcano, raising waves in Tonga up to 15 meters (50 feet), its government said.

  • In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defense Force, the crew from an Orion aircraft look out the window as it flies over an area of Tonga that has heavy ash fall from a volcanic eruption

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Sending help

    As communication from Tonga remained severed, New Zealand sent surveillance flights to survey the damage. Several international organizations, including the UN and Red Cross, are trying to send aid, but Tonga's airport remains closed. Australia and New Zealand said they would send ships with aid — which could take days due to the massive distance.

  • Oil seen in a beach in Peru

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Oil spill in Peru

    Large waves from the volcanic eruption are believed to have caused an oil spill in an area rich in marine biodiversity in Peru. Peruvian authorities said that a ship was loading oil into a refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused the spill. So far, it is the only known oil spill to have have occurred in the Pacific basin after Saturday's eruption.

  • An aerial view of rafts of farmed oysters in Japan carried out to sea due to a tsunami

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Tsunami waves reach Japan

    Tsunami waves caused by the eruption spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit Japan's coastline. Rafts of farmed oysters in Japan's eastern Mie Prefecture were carried out to sea by the waves.

  • A couple look at a damaged boat at a marina in New Zealand

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Impacts across Pacific: Boats damaged in New Zealand

    The impact was felt in New Zealand as well. Waves that swept into marinas severely damaged boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the eruption.

  • Smoke and ash erupting out of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai in 2015

    Tonga devastated by volcanic eruption, tsunami — in pictures

    Previous eruption in 2015

    An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha'apai. The eruption released dense, particle-rich jets.

    Author: Saim Dušan Inayatullah, Farah Bahgat


Advertisement