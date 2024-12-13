Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

ScienceUnited States of AmericaTomorrow Today – The Science ShowTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceUnited States of America12/13/2024December 13, 2024Protecting ourselves from asteroid impacts / What pterosaurs ate / How octopuses hunt / Why the oceans are getting louder / Why large marine predators are once again being sighted off the coast of New York / How desalination plants work https://p.dw.com/p/4o6XyAdvertisement