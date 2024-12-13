  1. Skip to content
ScienceUnited States of America

Tomorrow Today – The Science Show

December 13, 2024

Protecting ourselves from asteroid impacts / What pterosaurs ate / How octopuses hunt / Why the oceans are getting louder / Why large marine predators are once again being sighted off the coast of New York / How desalination plants work

https://p.dw.com/p/4o6Xy
Dylan Taylor, CEO Voyager Space, in a DW interview

How private firms are reshaping space travel

Dylan Taylor, Voyager Space Holdings CEO & Chairman, speaks to DW's Editor-in-Chief, Manuela Kasper-Claridge.
ScienceJanuary 19, 202414:23 min
Projekt Zukunft/Tomorrow Today Sendung I Zuschauerfrage Lärm

What is noise?

Noise bothers us with loud, shrill, or prolonged sounds. Sound protection helps. We answer Pakisho M.'s question.
ScienceDecember 13, 202402:17 min
DW Tomorrow Today Sendungslogo Composite

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Seismic mysteries / Disappearing glaciers / Orphan oil wells / E-noses / Autonomous car-bots / What is noise?
ScienceDecember 6, 202426:04 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Gender pay gaps, exploitation of ‘others’ and racism, biopiracy — social inequality contributes to many problems.
ScienceNovember 29, 202426:04 min
A solitary oil well in the middle of an agricultural field

Cleaning up a toxic legacy, one oil well at a time

Countless abandoned US oil wells are leaking methane and other toxic gases. One NGO is working to cap these wells.
ClimateDecember 11, 202404:30 min
View of a glacier surrounded by mountains

Can we survive if the world's glaciers melt?

If all the world's glaciers melted, what would that mean for nature and for human civilization?
ClimateDecember 9, 202404:30 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Dive in to the fascinating world of science with Tomorrow Today. Your weekly dose of science knowledge. A show for everyone who's curious -- about our cosmos and how it works.

