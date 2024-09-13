Tomorrow Today – The Science Magazine

ScienceGlobal issuesTomorrow Today – The Science MagazineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceGlobal issues09/13/2024September 13, 2024Around the world, we’re looking to ramp up green, sustainable energy. But where will this power come from when there’s no wind and the sun isn’t shining? How can this renewable energy be stored? And could iron replace coal as the fuel of the future?https://p.dw.com/p/4kaKSAdvertisement