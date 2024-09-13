  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineTourism
ScienceGlobal issues

Tomorrow Today – The Science Magazine

September 13, 2024

Around the world, we’re looking to ramp up green, sustainable energy. But where will this power come from when there’s no wind and the sun isn’t shining? How can this renewable energy be stored? And could iron replace coal as the fuel of the future?

https://p.dw.com/p/4kaKS
Skip next section Similar stories from Global issues

Similar stories from Global issues

Projekt Zukunft | E-Auto-Batterien

A New Life for Old Batteries

A Berlin start-up is reprocessing old e-car batteries as flexible energy storage devices.
ScienceJuly 2, 202104:02 min
Ocean as a big battery

How to use the ocean as a giant battery

There is a way to harvest energy 24/7 from our oceans, through a technology called ocean thermal energy conversion.
InnovationAugust 18, 202309:30 min
Thumbnail Eco India Sendung vom 05.08.2022

The pros and cons of biomass energy

Biomass involves regrowing resources and using waste to make energy. Is it as green as it sounds?
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 22, 202205:05 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Science from around the world

More on Science from around the world

Maya-Codex in Dresden

Learning from the Ancients - The wonders of Mayan astronomy

The Maya of Central America were ahead of the time in their knowledge of astronomy. What can we learn from them?
ScienceSeptember 7, 202405:48 min
Symbolbild Satellit

What happens to decommissioned space satellites?

Satellites are disposed of in various ways, depending on how far away they are from Earth.
ScienceSeptember 7, 202402:27 min
DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

The ancient Maya and their astounding knowledge of the stars. And the search for intelligent extraterrestrial lifeforms.
ScienceSeptember 6, 202426:04 min
Show more
Skip next section More from this show

More from this show

Maya-Codex in Dresden

Learning from the Ancients - The wonders of Mayan astronomy

The Maya of Central America were ahead of the time in their knowledge of astronomy. What can we learn from them?
ScienceSeptember 7, 202405:48 min
Symbolbild Satellit

What happens to decommissioned space satellites?

Satellites are disposed of in various ways, depending on how far away they are from Earth.
ScienceSeptember 7, 202402:27 min
Übergabe des grossen Teocalli an Cortez

Historic megacity — the legendary Aztec capital

Thanks to new technology, researchers are drawing an increasingly precise picture of Tenochtitlán.
ScienceSeptember 5, 202407:50 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Projekt Zukunft Sendungslogo Englisch (Tomorrow Today)

Tomorrow Today — The Science Show

Dive in to the fascinating world of science with Tomorrow Today. Your weekly dose of science knowledge. A show for everyone who's curious -- about our cosmos and how it works.

Go to show Tomorrow Today