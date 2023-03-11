  1. Skip to content
Tomorrow Today – The Science Magazine

November 3, 2023

This week we take a voyage of discovery into virtual visual worlds with a look at art and artificial intelligence, and check out new applications in the field of VR – like how it might one day allow criminologists to detect criminal behavior.

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureJune 24, 202326:05 min
Roboter

What robots can and can't do

Though robots can be faster, stronger and smarter than humans, they still can't replace us.
BusinessJuly 19, 202203:38 min
A person walks on the cracked dry lake bottom in Uruguay

25% of the world's people face water stress: WRI report

A new report says a quarter of the world's population can't meet the demand for drinking, agriculture and industry.
Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 202302:23 min
Farmers load a donkey-drawn cart with produce (foreground) as Egyptian army soldiers stand on guard (background) near the grounded Panama-flagged container ship MV 'Ever Given'

Shipping: An industry's slow boat to change

Shipping is a big global polluter. Calls are growing on the industry to clean up its act.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 3, 202206:22 min
DW Global 3000 - Planet A | Green Desert | DW, Grünfläche in Wüste

Protecting the planet against desertification

How can we protect the planet against desertification?
Nature and EnvironmentOctober 28, 202207:19 min
Säulen der Schöpfung - Aufnahme NASA Hubble-Weltraumteleskop und James Webb Weltraumteleskop

What are the Pillars of Creation?

Some 7,000 light-years from Earth are gigantic cosmic columns of dust and gas. This week's question comes from Uganda.
Nature and EnvironmentNovember 2, 202302:30 min
Symbolbild Baustelle Zement Beton

Can concrete be made more climate-friendly?

With ultrasound, researchers can cut cement levels in concrete by 30%, making it better for the environment.
ClimateOctober 25, 202305:29 min
Symbolfoto | Flugzeug am Himmel

What are contrails and how do they form?

Linear artificial clouds form from airplane exhaust emissions. What effect do they have on the climate?
ScienceOctober 24, 202302:31 min
