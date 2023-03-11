Tomorrow Today — The Science Magazine

Nature and EnvironmentGlobal issuesTomorrow Today – The Science MagazineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentGlobal issues11/03/2023November 3, 2023This week we take a voyage of discovery into virtual visual worlds with a look at art and artificial intelligence, and check out new applications in the field of VR – like how it might one day allow criminologists to detect criminal behavior.https://p.dw.com/p/4YLxrAdvertisement