Tom Brady: NFL superstar ends brief retirement

Super Bowl champion Tom Brady said on Sunday that he was coming out of retirement and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady had been retired for 40 days. This will be his 23rd season in the NFL.

Why is Brady coming back?

Brady announced the decision on social media, saying he had "unfinished business."

"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady wrote on Twitter.

"That time will come. But it's not now," he added. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa."

Brady said that he wanted to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, and three children when he decided to retire on February 1. He changed his mind a day after attending the Manchester United match against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition — if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game," Brady wrote last month when explaining his decision to retire.

A number of other Hall of Fame players returned to playing after retiring, including Brett Favre and Reggie White in the NFL.

Who is Tom Brady?

Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title following the 2020 season and NFC South championship last season.

He won six Super Bowls during 20 seasons with the New England patriots. He then moved the Bucs in 2020 and led them to a championship.

Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719) in 2021.

sdi/fb (AP, AFP)