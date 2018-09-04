 Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured | News | DW | 09.09.2019

News

Tokyo: Typhoon Faxai leaves one dead, dozens injured

The strongest winds in years wreaked havoc on Japan's notoriously busy rush hour commute as flights were cancelled and train lines closed. More than 900,000 homes lost power.

An aerial photo shows damaged temporary scaffold set outside of a parking building at Haneda Airport

One of the strongest typhoons to hit the Japanese capital in recent years swept through Tokyo on Monday, killing one person and injuring more than 30. Winds reached speeds of up to 216 kilometers (134 miles) per hour.

The typhoon also wreaked havoc on Japan's notoriously busy rush hour commute and knocked out power to more than 900,000 homes. 

Train and subway services were suspended and more than 100 flights out of Tokyo's airports were cancelled as Typhoon Faxai made landfall in the northern suburb of Chiba just before dawn.

Read more: Japan slowly cleans up Typhoon Jebi damage

Overturned trucks in Tokyo

Forecasters had earlier warned of possible record wind speeds. Non-mandatory evacuation orders were in place for nearly 340,000 people.

Authorities said more than 2,000 people sought refuge in shelters after evacuating.

At least 10 homes were damaged with shattered windows and flipped cars. Strong winds downed trees and power lines, and scaffolding was torn from buildings. More than 900,000 power failures in the Tokyo area were also reported.

Read more: Earthquake paralyzes Japan's northern island of Hokkaido

By mid-Monday morning, the storm had receded back offshore and moved northeast away from Japan and back into the Pacific Ocean.

Japan's weather agency warned that landslides were still possible in Chiba and the northern Fukushima region as the storm headed away from land.

  • High waves hit breakwaters at a port of Aki, Kochi prefecture

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Jebi hits western Japan

    Typhoon Jebi made landfall on the southwestern island of Shikoku, Japan's smallest main island, shortly after noon local time before going on to rake across on the western coast of Honshu, the largest island. Meteorologists recorded sustained wind speeds of 100 miles-per-hour (162 kilometers-per-hour) and gusts of 134 mph.

  • Osaka is struck by Typhoon Jebi, the mos powerful storm to strike to Japan in 25 years (picture-alliance/Y. Shimbun)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Locals ordered to evacuate

    With rainfall and winds increasing in intensity, Japanese authorities urged over 1 million locals in affected areas to evacuate. Residents in the city of Osaka (pictured above) got a taste of the heavy rain that was to follow while on their way to work Tuesday morning.

  • A tanker crashes into a bridge

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Stranded

    The strong wind pushed a 2,591-ton tanker from its mooring into the side of a bridge connecting the mainland to Osaka's Kansai International Airport, which is located on an artificial island. The impact left the bridge impassable, stranding around 3,000 passengers at the airport.

  • The Kansai International Airport partly inundated after the typhoon swept across Japan

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Airport under water

    The Kansai International Airport was partly inundated after the typhoon swept across Japan. Parts of the airport's runways were flooded, making it impossible to restore air traffic after Jebi passed over.

  • Scaffolding collapses onto a road in Osaka

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Twisted structures

    Violent winds also ripped away part of the ceiling from Kyoto station and toppled multistory scaffolding on a building in Osaka. Elsewhere, cars were turned on their sides and strewn across roads.

  • Typhoon Jebi causes Osaka airport shutdown (picture-alliance/T. Sato)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    No one getting in or out

    Around 600 flights were canceled as soon as Jebi began making landfall. Osaka airport was effectively shut down, with authorities unable to determine when flights would resume.

  • Train station in Osaka evacuated ahead of Typhoon Jebi (picture-alliance/Y. Shimbun)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    All bullet trains canceled, stations evacuated

    All Shinkansen bullet trains connecting Japan's major cities and hubs along the western coast on Honshu were suspended Tuesday. Passengers were ordered to evacuate the stations and find shelter where they could. Universal Studios Japan, a hugely popular amusement park near Osaka, was closed for the rest of the day.

  • Two lorries tipped on their sides.

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Lorries knocked over

    The typhoon caused major damage to vehicles on the road. Before it made landfall, some drivers abandoned their vehicles for fear of potentially-fatal wind gusts. On one bridge, two lorries were tipped on their sides.

  • Japan, Tokio: Sturm durch Taifun Jebi (DW/K. Dambach)

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Making a mess

    While Tokyo is far from the eye of the typhoon, it was also hit by powerful winds and rain. Street advertisements and trash cans were caught up in the gusts, but little damage has been reported so far in the Japanese capital.

  • These men had a tough time walking into the fierce winds

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Grin and bear it

    The fierce winds made going out in Tokyo somewhat of a challenge, though some braved the elements. The storm is expected to pass over Japan early Wednesday and head toward southeastern Russia before dissipating.

  • Photo taken on July 11, 2018, shows floodwater flowing by a village in Kure, Hiroshima

    Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan – in pictures

    Summer of deadly weather

    Jebi is just the latest deadly weather event in Japan. In July, torrential rain in the country's southwest triggered landslides and mass floods. Officials said the destruction killed 226 people and left 10 missing, making it the worst weather-related disaster in over 30 years. An ensuing heat wave, with temperatures surging over 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), is thought to have killed 130 people.

    Author: David Martin


mmc/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

