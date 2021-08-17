 Tokyo Paralympics: Athletes even less free to express political opinion than Olympians | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 17.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: Athletes even less free to express political opinion than Olympians

Any athlete who makes a political statement during events or medal ceremonies at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo does so at the risk of being sanctioned. The rules will be even stricter than at the recent Olympic Games.

Tamiru Demisse makes a gesture of solidarity against human rights abuses by Ethiopia's government.

Tamiru Demisse made a gesture of solidarity against human rights abuses by Ethiopia's government.

Tamiru Demisse did it not once, but twice. After the visually impaired runner from Ethiopia crossed the finish line in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, he crossed his arms – just like US shot-putter Raven Saunders did at this summer's Tokyo Olympics – in a sign of political protest. At the awards ceremony, with his silver medal around his neck, the then 22-year-old Demisse repeated the gesture.

Demisse, who had carried his home country's flag at the Games' opening ceremony, did so in protest against human rights abuses by Ethiopia's government. 

"We made it very, very clear to him that political statements are not allowed at the Paralympics," said then-International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Philip Craven.

Political statements remain largely prohibited

Since Andrew Parsons succeeded Craven in 2018, little has changed in this regard. The Paralympics Charter includes Article 2.2, which is similar to Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter. It states that: "Any kind of demonstration, protest or political expression" is prohibited unless the IPC has granted an exception.

At the Tokyo Paralympics, which like the Olympics, will be held in front of empty stands due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes will only be allowed to make political statements in mixed zones and during media appointments – or via social media. Political statements will remain banned at medal ceremonies and in the venues themselves.

US football player Megan Rapinoe in action during the Tokyo Olympics

US football player Megan Rapinoe criticized the IOC's stance on protest

At the Olympics, political statements and gestures were allowed at competition venues, as long as they were "not targeted, directly or indirectly, against people, countries, organisations and/or their dignity" and were "not disruptive" to other athletes or teams preparing for competition. At the Paralympics, on the other hand, the ban even applies to the locker rooms and warm-up areas.

Survey among athletes

The IPC says that the decision not to relax its rules for Tokyo followed nine months of consultations with the athletes. Almost 500 Paralympic athletes took part in an online survey conducted by the IPC and there were also working groups that in principle at least, were open to all. 

Mareike Miller, captain of the German wheelchair basketball team, is the also the athletes' spokesperson for the National Paralympic Committee Germany (DBS). 

"Athletes have an interest in being allowed to express themselves on the field of play as well," Miller told DW.

In view of the relatively short consultation period, the 31-year-old sees the fact that freedom of expression will remain off limits during things like medal presentations as "okay" but she also sees room for improvement. 

"It would be good if certain actions were allowed upon an individual request – similar to the case of German field hockey captain Nike Lorenz, who was allowed to wear a captain's armband in rainbow colors at the Olympics," Miller said.

German wheelchair captain Mareike Miller in action

'Athletes have an interest in being allowed to express themselves on the field of play as well' — German wheelchair captain

What are the penalties for offenders?

Miller says that while it's all well and good for the IPC to ask the athletes for their opinions, to what extent their ideas are implemented is another matter entirely. 

"For example, there was also a request from the (advocacy group) Athletes for Transparency (to the IPC) to make clear what penalties are to be applied to which banned forms of protest or expressions of opinion. Nothing has been made public on this yet."

The IPC lists as possible sanctions "a warning letter, a fine, exclusion from Games-time ceremonies, forfeiture of any medals won, immediate exclusion from the Games, a ban from future Paralympic Games and other Para sport activities." It also mentions "other sanctions that reflect the seriousness of the misconduct in issue," without explaining which offenses are seen as less or more serious.

DBS advises athletes to stick to the rules

The 134 members of Germany's Paralympics team have "been advised to adhere to the regulations," the DBS stated in response to a DW query. "Anything else would be irresponsible and could result in exclusion from the Games."

Demisse got off with a warning in Rio in 2016 and was allowed to keep his medal, but Ethiopian officials withdrew him from the 400 meters, which he had also been slated to run. Demisse stayed on in Brazil after those Games, but his dream of competing for his adopted country at the Paralympics in Tokyo won't come true – the naturalization process has dragged on for too long.

  • Mesut Özil (Getty Images/AFP/B. Stansall)

    When sport and politics meet

    Mesut Özil offers support for Uighurs in China

    Arsenal's German World Cup winner Mesut Özil has become an increasingly political figure in recent years. After a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan eventually led to the end of his national team career, the midfielder has now drawn criticism in China for a social media post speaking out against what he sees as the persecution of the Uighur population in China.

  • UK suffragette Emily Davison lying on the ground on the racetrack (dpa / empics)

    When sport and politics meet

    Suffragette Emily Davison

    One of the earliest examples of a sporting protest was in 1913, when the suffragette movement went mainstream thanks to the fatal protest of Emily Davison. On the day of the Derby horse race at Epsom, Davison entered the track and allowed herself to be hit by the king’s horse, Anmer. Her cause was to fight for the right of women to get the vote in Britain, which happened five years later.

  • Muhammad Ali 1967 (picture-alliance/ZUMA Press)

    When sport and politics meet

    Muhammad Ali refuses army enlistment

    Muhammad Ali refused to enlist to fight for the US in the Vietnam War in 1967. Already a boxing superstar, Ali based his decision on his beliefs as a Muslim and his opposition to the war. Ali was arrested, later found guilty of draft evasion, stripped of his titles, and had his fighting license suspended. Ali was out of the ring for three years until his conviction was overturned in 1971.

  • AP Iconic Images Olympische Spiele 1968 Black Power Geste (AP)

    When sport and politics meet

    Black Power salute

    One of the most famous sporting protests was in 1968, when the Olympics in Mexico were rocked by Tommie Smith and John Carlos with their Black Power salutes following the final of the men's 200-meter sprint. Both athletes bowed their heads and raised black-gloved fists on the podium while the US national anthem played, a move that outraged millions of Americans.

  • USA protest by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

    When sport and politics meet

    Abdul-Rauf protests the national anthem

    US basketballer Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf rocked newspaper headlines in 1996 when he refused to stand for the national anthem before games, stating that the US flag was a symbol of oppression. He also said that standing would contradict his Islamic beliefs. The NBA suspended him and fined him more than $31,000 per missed game. He returned just days later after a compromise was reached with the league.

  • Cathy Freeman sitting on ground after winning gold medal (picture-alliance/EMPICS)

    When sport and politics meet

    Cathy Freeman carries both flags

    At the 1994 Commonwealth Games, Cathy Freeman celebrated her victories in the 200-meter and 400-meter sprints by carrying both Australian and Aboriginal flags during her victory laps to celebrate her indigenous heritage. She was rebuked by the organizers of the Games, but Freeman celebrated a gold medal at her home Olympics in Sydney in 2000 by carrying both flags again.

  • Prince Kevin-Prince Boateng with shirt reading AC Milan against racismGetty Images/AFP/A. Pizzoli)

    When sport and politics meet

    Boateng stands up to racist chanting

    German-born Ghanian footballer Kevin-Prince Boateng took a stand against racist chanting in 2013 by walking off the field in a match against Italian fourth-tier team Pro Patria. The game was called off after 26 minutes when a section of Pro Patria supporters targeted the then-AC Milan midfielder, who reacted to the abuse by picking up the ball and kicking it at the crowd in the stand behind him.

  • USA LeBron James wearing an I can t Breathe shirt (imago/UPI Photo)

    When sport and politics meet

    ‘I can’t breathe’

    The Black Lives Matter movement has been at the forefront of various protests and campaigns in the US recent years. One of the most prominent was in 2014 when LeBron James and fellow NBA players Kyrie Irving, Jarret Jack and Kevin Garnett wore “I can't breathe" shirts in reference to the last words of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died after a police officer had placed him in a chokehold.

  • Feyisa Lilesa with arms crossed above his head.(Getty Images/AFP/O. Morin)

    When sport and politics meet

    Ethiopian asylum protest

    Olympic silver medalist Feyisa Lilesa made a name for himself at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro – but it wasn’t necessarily for his performance in the marathon. The runner crossed the line in second place with his arms above his head in solidarity with Oromo activists who were staging asylum protests in Ethiopia.

  • Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick kneeling (picture-alliance/AP Photo/M. J. Sanchez)

    When sport and politics meet

    Kaepernick takes a knee

    American footballer Colin Kaepernick knelt during the US anthem in 2016, sparking the now famous #TakeAKnee campaign in a protest against racial inequality and gun violence. President Donald Trump heavily criticized Kaepernick and the growing movement, which led to increasing anger from the players and many US citizens alike.

  • Race Imboden kneels during medal presentation

    When sport and politics meet

    “We must call for change”

    Gwen Berry and Race Imboden are the latest to show their anger over US social issues. A year before they compete in front of huge audiences at the Tokyo Olympic Games, the two protested against Donald Trump's policies — using stances made famous by Colin Kaepernick, and Tommie Smith and John Carlos decades before.

    Author: Michael Da Silva, Joshua Stein


