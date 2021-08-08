 Tokyo Olympics: The best pictures from the Games | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 08.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: The best pictures from the Games

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Deutschland | Tischtennis

Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany | Table Tennis | Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team China | Synchronschwimmen

Team China | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Italo Ferreira, Brasilien | Surfen

Italo Ferreira, Brazil | Surfing | Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Kyle Blignaut, Südafrika | Kugelstoßen

Kyle Blignaut, South Africa | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Gustavo Nunez und Julio Rodriguez, Dominikanische Republik | Baseball

Gustavo Nunez and Julio Rodriguez, Dominican Republic | Baseball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Jamaika | 4 x 100m Staffel

Team Jamaica | Athletics, 4 x 100m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Russland vs Türkei | Volleyball

Russia vs Turkey | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Annika Schleu, Deutschland | Moderner Fünfkampf

Annika Schleu, Germany | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Frank Chamizo Marquez, Italien vs Kyle Dake, USA | Ringen

Frank Chamizo Marquez, Italy vs Kyle Dake, USA | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba

Olympia 2020 Tokio | An San, Südkorea | Bogenschießen

An San, South Korea | Archery | Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Zsuzsanna Tomori , Ungarn | Handball

Zsuzsanna Tomori, Hungary | Handball | Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Ägypten | Synchronschwimmen

Team Egypt | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Mercedes Perez, Kolumbien | Gewichtheben

Mercedes Perez, Colombia | Weightlifting | Tokyo International Forum

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Simone Biles, USA | Kunstturnen

Simone Biles, USA | Gymnastics, Artistic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Frankreich | Synchronschwimmen

Team France | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Sue Bird und Megan Rapinoe, USA | Basketball und Fußball

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, USA | Basketball und Soccer | Saitama Super Arena
 