Tokyo Olympics: The best pictures from the Games

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany | Table Tennis | Metropolitan Gymnasium, Tokyo
Team China | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Italo Ferreira, Brazil | Surfing | Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach, Chiba
Kyle Blignaut, South Africa | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Gustavo Nunez and Julio Rodriguez, Dominican Republic | Baseball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Team Jamaica | Athletics, 4 x 100m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Russia vs Turkey | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Annika Schleu, Germany | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium
Frank Chamizo Marquez, Italy vs Kyle Dake, USA | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba
An San, South Korea | Archery | Yumenoshima Archery Field, Tokyo
Zsuzsanna Tomori, Hungary | Handball | Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Team Egypt | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Mercedes Perez, Colombia | Weightlifting | Tokyo International Forum
Simone Biles, USA | Gymnastics, Artistic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Team France | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe, USA | Basketball und Soccer | Saitama Super Arena