Tokyo Olympics organizers ban spectators on COVID fears

Tokyo Olympics organizers have decided to hold the Olympics without spectators after Japan's Prime Minister called a state of emergency in the region where there event is being held.

"We had no other choice," said local organizing chief Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday, after originally hoping the venues could be at least half full.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach arrived in Japan on Thursday just as Japanese authorities announced the state of emergency responding to a growth in COVID-19 case numbers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.