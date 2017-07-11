 Tokyo Olympics: International spectators to be barred from events | News | DW | 20.03.2021

Tokyo Olympics: International spectators to be barred from events

Fans will not be permitted to travel to Japan to witness this year's delayed Olympic games being held in Japan.

The five Olympic rings logo in front of a sign saying Tokyo 2021

The Tokyo Olympic games were delayed after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic

Fans who travel from abroad to attend events at the Tokyo Olympic games will be barred from entry due to coronavirus risks, organizers announced on Saturday.

"In order to give clarity to ticket holders living overseas and to enable them to adjust their travel plans at this stage, the parties on the Japanese side have come to the conclusion that they will not be able to enter into Japan at the time of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," the Tokyo 2020 organising body said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee "fully respect and accept this conclusion", the statement added.

The games were delayed from 2020 after the coronavirus outbreak. Organizers plan to go ahead with the events this year, despite continued high levels of infections.

More to come...

