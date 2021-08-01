Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 9

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Team South Korea | Baseball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Gwen Berry, USA | Hammer Throw | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Steeplechase | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy | Swimming, 4x100-meter medley | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Portious Warren of Trinidad and Tobago and Jessica Ramsey of USA | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
P. V. Sindhu, India | Badminton | Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, Tokyo
Elisabeth Seitz, Germany | Gymnastics | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Iakobi Kajaia of Georgia vs. Sergei Semenov of Russia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Korntawat Samran and Bonero K of Thailand | Cross Country | Sea Forest XC Course, Tokyo
Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Eliad Mourad of France | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
Megan Tapper of Jamaica and Ebony Morrison of Liberia | 100-meter Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela | Triple Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
South Korea vs. Serbia | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena
Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy | 100m Final | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo