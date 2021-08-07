Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 15

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya | Marathon | Sapporo Odori Park
Charles Fernandez, Guatemala | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium
Team Japan | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Kevin Durant, USA | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena
Team Uzbekistan | Gymnastics, Rhythmic| Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Sergey Ponomaryov, Kazakhstan and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Malaysia | Cycling Track Keirin | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Linoy Ashram, Israel | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Team Spain | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Dmitry Volkov, Russia | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Team Russland | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Team Jamaika | 4x100m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Ahmed Tijan, Qatar | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch, Germany | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Team Germany | Kayak Four, 500 m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo