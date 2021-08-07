 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 15 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 15

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Peres Jepchirchir, Kenia | Marathon

Peres Jepchirchir, Kenya | Marathon | Sapporo Odori Park

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Charles Fernandez, Guatemala | Moderner Fünfkampf

Charles Fernandez, Guatemala | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Japan | Rhythmische Sportgymnastik

Team Japan | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Kevin Durant, USA | Basketball

Kevin Durant, USA | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Usbekistan | Rhythmische Sportgymnastik

Team Uzbekistan | Gymnastics, Rhythmic| Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Sergey Ponomaryov, Kasachstan und Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Malaysia | Bahnradsport - Keirin

Sergey Ponomaryov, Kazakhstan and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Malaysia | Cycling Track Keirin | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Linoy Ashram, Israel | Rhythmische Sportgymnastik

Linoy Ashram, Israel | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Spanien | Synchronschwimmen

Team Spain | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Dmitry Volkov, Russland | Volleyball

Dmitry Volkov, Russia | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Russland | Synchronschwimmen

Team Russland | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Team Jamaika | 4x100m Staffel

Team Jamaika | 4x100m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgarien | Rhythmische Sportgymnastik

Boryana Kaleyn, Bulgaria | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Ahmed Tijan, Katar | Beachvolleyball

Ahmed Tijan, Qatar | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch, Deutschland | Hochsprung

Marie-Laurence Jungfleisch, Germany | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Deutschland | Kajak-Vierer, 500 m

Team Germany | Kayak Four, 500 m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
 