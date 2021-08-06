 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 14 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 14

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at these iconic moments.

Milena Baldassarri , Italy | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Tomokazu Harimoto, Japan | Table Tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Yvonne Anderson, Serbia | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena

 Crash Team Belgium und Team Netherlands | Cycling Track Madison | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Damian Warner, Canada | Decathlon, Pole Vault | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Julio Cesar, Cuba | Boxing | Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo

Team Canada | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan vs Daniyar Kaisanov, Kazakhstan | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba

Linn Blohm, Sweden vs Grace Zaadi Deuna, France | Handball | Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo

Ieda Guimaraes, Brazil | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium


Thomas Daley , Britain | Diving 10m-Platform | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Taliqua Clancy, Australia | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo

Claudymar Garces, Venezuela vs Mayumi Someya, Japan | Karate | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Canoe Sprint K4, 500m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Kevin Mayer, France Damian Warner, Canada und Ashley Moloney, Australia | Decathlon | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
 