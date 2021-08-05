 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 13 | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 05.08.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 13

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Here's a look at some of the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Felipe dos Santos, Brasilien | Zehnkampf, Diskuswurf

Felipe dos Santos, Brazil | Decathlon, Discus Throw | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Max Hoff und Jacob Schopf, Deutschland | Kanusprint K2, 1000m

Max Hoff and Jacob Schopf, Germany | Canoe Sprint K2, 1000m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Tynita Butts-Townsend, USA | Hochsprung

Tynita Butts-Townsend, USA | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenia | Leichtathletik, 800m

Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenya | Athletics, 800m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Hau-Li Fan, Kanada | Freiwasserschwimmen 10Km

Hau-Li Fan, Canada | Open Water Swimming 10km | Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Evelina Georgieva Nikolova, Bulgarien vs Valeria Koblova, Russland | Ringen

Evelina Georgieva Nikolova, Bulgaria vs Valeria Koblova, Russia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | 110m Hürden Finale

Athletics, 110m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Hamoon Derafshipour, Refugee Olympic Team | Karate

Hamoon Derafshipour, Refugee Olympic Team | Karate | Nippon Budōkan, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Nathaniel Coleman, USA | Sportklettern

Nathaniel Coleman, USA | Sport Climbing | Aomi Urban Sports Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Alix Klineman und April Ross, USA | Beachvolleyball

Alix Klineman und April Ross, USA | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Shanne Braspennincx, Niederlande | Bahnradsport, Keirin

Shanne Braspennincx, Netherlands | Track Cycling, Keirin | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Ryan Crouser, USA | Kugelstoßen

Ryan Crouser, USA | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Quan Hongchan, China | Wasserspringen 10m

Quan Hongchan, China | Diving 10m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Cristian Napoles, Kuba | Dreisprung

Cristian Napoles, Cuba | Triple Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Delaney Schnell, USA | Wasserspringen 10m

Delaney Schnell, USA | Diving 10m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
 