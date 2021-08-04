Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 12

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Kevin Mayer, France | Decathlon, High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Lisa Carrington, New Zealand | Canoe Sprint, 500m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Frazer Clarke, Great Britain | Boxing | Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo
Nicolas Delmotte and Urvoso du Roch, France | Equestrian Jumpin | Equestrian Park, Tokyo
110m Hurdles, Semifinal | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Maja Ognjenovic, Serbia | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Frank Staebler, Germany | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Tokyo
Open Water Swimming | Odaiba Marine Park, Tokyo
Genevieve Gregson, Australia | Steeplechase, 3000m | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Vasilina Khandoshka and Daria Kulagina, Belarus | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Team New Zealand | Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, Großbritannien | Sailing | Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Tokyo
Simone Consonni, Italy | Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka