Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 10

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments
Megan Tapper, Jamaica | 100m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Team France | Women's Team Pursuit | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Lwazi Madi, South Africa | Water Polo | Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo
Gianmarco Tamberi, Italy and Mutaz Essa Barshim, Qatar | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Sergey Emelin, Russia vs Victor Ciobanu, Moldavia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Australia vs Kazakhstan | Water Polo | Tatsumi Water Polo Centre, Tokyo
Melody Johner and Toubleu De Rueire, Switzerland | Jumping | Equestrian Park, Tokyo
Tina Sutej, Slovenia | Pole Vault | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, Russia | Artistic swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Laurel Hubbard, New Zealand | Weightlifting | Tokyo International Forum
Jennifer Gadirova, Great Britain | Gymnastics, Floor Exercise | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Wang Yuanyuan, China | Volleyball | Ariake Arena, Tokyo
Daniele Lupo, Italy | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
Rebeca Andrade, Brazil | Gymnastics, Floor Exercise | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Women's 400m Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo