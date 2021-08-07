Tokyo Olympics digest: USA's Nelly Korda wins women's golf gold

USA's Nelly Korda took gold in the women's golf, holding on to a one-shot victory in a thrilling final day at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Korda, 23, shot a 69 to finish 17 under par, one shot ahead of Japan's Iname Mone and Rio 2016 silver medalist Lydia Ko of New Zealand. India's Aditi Ashok was also in the mix but ultimately missed out on the podium after put for birdie on the 18th hole slid wide.

The Olympic gold for Korda, the daughter of Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda, comes after her LPGA Championship win earlier this year. She is the first American to win gold in the event since golf returned to the Olympics at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Here's the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics.

Other gold medals

Kevin Durant scored 29 points to help Team USA defend the gold medal

Team USA successfully defended their gold medal in men's basketball, winning their rematch with France 87-82. The US had lost to France in their Olympic opener, their first loss at the Olympics in 2004. But the Americans redeemed themselves behind a 29-point performance from NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir outdueled compatriot Brigid Kosei to win the women's marathon in Sapparo. The race was moved up one hour so the runners could avoid the scorching summer heat. It is the second straight Olympics in which Kenya has taken gold in the event.

Germany update

Germany's Max Rendschmidt, Rnoald Rauhe, Tom Liebscher and Max Lemke won the gold in the 500-meter sprint

Germany won the men's Kayak Four 500-meter sprint, chasing down Spain to take the gold. The Germans were a quarter of a second behind the Spanish at the 250-meter mark, but powered in the final meters to win the final.

dv (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)