Tokyo Olympics Digest: Team USA men's basketball bounces back big

After losing their opening game to France, the United States men’s basketball team dominated Iran 120-66.

Damian Lillard's hot shooting lead the way, his seven three-pointers resulting in 21 points. Five other Americans scored in double digits as the US shot 54% from the field.

The result was a crucial bounce-back performance for the US, who lost to Australia and Nigeria ahead of the Olympics before their defeat to France — their first loss since Athens 2004.

Here is the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Germany update

Swimmer Sarah Köhler won Germany's first swimming medal since 2008

Sarah Köhler became the first German in 13 years to win a medal in the pool at the Olympics. She won bronze in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, breaking her own German record with a time of 15:42.91.

Germany's women's field hockey team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Ireland. Lisa Altenburg scored twice as Germany held off a late comeback from Ireland to remain in perfect pool play.

After a disappointing lost to Italy, the German men's basketball team beat Nigeria 99-92 while shooting an efficient 54% from the floor. Johannes Voigtmann led German scorers with 19 points, while NBA pro Moe Wagner added 17 points off the bench. The Germans made it to the quarterfinals with a win over Australia on Friday.

Other gold medals

Japan's Yui Ohashi completed her swimming individual medley double, winning gold in the women's 200-meter individual medley. She has credited an incredible home wave of support for her success.

After besting Katie Ledecky at 400 meters, Australian Ariarne Titmus prevailed once more in the women's 200-meter freestyle. Titmus, nicknamed "The Terminator," secured her second gold medal with a time of 1:53.50, while Ledecky finished 1.7 seconds behind in fifth. The American redeemed herself in the 1,500-meter freestyle soon after, winning gold with a time of 15:37.34.

Hungary's Kristof Milak stormed to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly, winning the race by two lengths. Milak set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:51.25, 2 1/2 seconds ahead of second-place Tomoru Honda of Japan.

More news from Tokyo

A day after pulling out of the team competition, American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the individual all-around to focus on her mental health. USA Gymnastics said the 24-year-old will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether she will participate in individual events. Biles has received widespread support from the Olympic community.

dv (AFP, AP, Reuters)