Tokyo Olympics Digest: Team USA men's basketball bounces back big

After losing their opening game to France, the United States men’s basketball team dominated Iran 120-66.

Here is the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Germany update

Swimmer Sarah Köhler won Germany's first swimming medal since 2008

Sarah Köhler became the first German in 13 years to win a medal in the pool at the Olympics. She won bronze in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, breaking her own German record with a time of 15:42.91.

Germany's women's field hockey team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Ireland. Lisa Altenburg scored twice as Germany held off a late comeback from Ireland to remain in perfect pool play.

After a disappointing lost to Italy, the German men's basketball team beat Nigeria 99-92 while shooting an efficient 54% from the floor. Johannes Voigtmann led German scorers with 19 points, while NBA pro Moe Wagner added 17 points off the bench. The Germans made it to the quarterfinals with a win over Australia on Friday.

Other gold medals

Japan's Yui Ohashi completed her swimming individual medley double, winning gold in the women's 200-meter individual medley. She has credited an incredible home wave of support for her success.

Australian Ariarne Titmus topped Katie Ladecky once more in the women's 200-meter freestyle.

Hungary's Kristof Milak stormed to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly, winning the race by two lengths. Milak set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:51.25, 2 1/2 seconds ahead of second-place Tomoru Honda of Japan.

dv (AFP, AP, Reuters)