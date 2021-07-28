Tokyo Olympics Digest: Team USA men's basketball bounces back big

The United States rebounded strongly from their first Olympic loss in men's basketball in 17 years. Meanwhile, Germany won their first medal in swimming since 2008. Follow the latest from Tokyo with DW.
After losing their opening game to France, the United States men’s basketball team dominated Iran 120-66.
Here is the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:
Sarah Köhler became the first German in 13 years to win a medal in the pool at the Olympics. She won bronze in the women's 1,500-meter freestyle, breaking her own German record with a time of 15:42.91.
Germany's women's field hockey team punched their ticket to the quarterfinals with a 4-2 win over Ireland. Lisa Altenburg scored twice as Germany held off a late comeback from Ireland to remain in perfect pool play.
After a disappointing lost to Italy, the German men's basketball team beat Nigeria 99-92 while shooting an efficient 54% from the floor. Johannes Voigtmann led German scorers with 19 points, while NBA pro Moe Wagner added 17 points off the bench. The Germans made it to the quarterfinals with a win over Australia on Friday.
Japan's Yui Ohashi completed her swimming individual medley double, winning gold in the women's 200-meter individual medley. She has credited an incredible home wave of support for her success.
Australian Ariarne Titmus topped Katie Ladecky once more in the women's 200-meter freestyle.
Hungary's Kristof Milak stormed to victory in the men's 200-meter butterfly, winning the race by two lengths. Milak set a new Olympic record with a time of 1:51.25, 2 1/2 seconds ahead of second-place Tomoru Honda of Japan.
