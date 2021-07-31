Tokyo Olympics digest: Nigerian sprinter Okagbare provisionally suspended for doping

The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by news of a failed doping test.

Blessing Okagbare tested positive for human growth hormone in an out-of-competition test on July 19, four days before the Olympics opened, the Athletics Integrity Unit said. The findings have prompted a mandatory provisional suspension.

The results of that test were only received by track and field's anti-doping body late Friday - after Okagbare had already run in the heats on the opening day of track competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo - the AIU said. She won her heat with a time of 11.05 seconds.

The 32-year-old won a silver medal in the long jump at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2013 world championships. She also collected a bronze in the 200 meters at the 2013 worlds in Moscow behind gold medal winner Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who is the favorite for the 100 meter title in Tokyo. The highly-anticipated women's 100 final is the last event on the day's track schedule.

Okagbare (l.) won her heat on Day 6 of the Olympics comfortably ahead of the field

Gold medals

At the Tokyo Acquatics Centre, Great Britain won the wild debut of the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay, where two men and two women per country swim different legs as they beat out China and Australia with a world record time of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds. The US team finished last, but did celebrate in other events as Katie Ledecky retained her 800-meter freestyle gold and Caeleb Dressel set a new world record in the men’s 100-meter fly.

Spain beat San Marino in nail-biting finish to win the shooting mixed team trap final and claim gold. While it's Spain's first gold of the Tokyo Games, for San Marino the silver is only their second ever medal at the Olympics.

Germany Update

Germany haven't added any medals to the table on Saturday so far. Florian Unruh missed the chance in the archery men's individual competition. The 28-year-old from SSC Fockbek/SV Dauelsen lost his quarterfinal against Italy's Mauro Nespoli 6-4 on Saturday.

More news from Tokyo

While Simone Biles’ withdrawal from two more events and Okagbare's failed doping test dominated the sporting headlines, concerns continue to grow about the viability of the Olympics. Amid a sharp rise in infections across Japan, the government on Friday lengthened the state of emergency for the Games host city and extended the measure to other nearby prefectures.

On Saturday, Olympics organizers reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tokyo Games, but no athletes were among them. The total number of infections since the start of this month to 241.

