Tokyo Olympics digest: Jasmine Camacho-Quinn wins Puerto Rico's second ever gold

Puerto Rico's Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100-meter hurdles on Monday to secure Puerto Rico its second ever gold medal at an Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who set a new Olympic record a day earlier, exploded off the blocks and ran shoulder-to-shoulder with American Kendra Harrison before accelerating through the finish. Harrison just edged Jamaica's Megan Tapper to take the silver.

"I was really running for the record, I hit the hurdle, but everything happens for a reason," Camacho-Quinn said. "I crossed the line like, 'wait, I just won!'"

Puerto Rico, an unincorporated territory of the United States, won its first-ever gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro when Monica Puig won the women singles tennis tournament. Camacho-Quinn's gold is the Caribbean island's first in athletics.

"I'm just glad I'm just that person to do that," she said with tears of joy in her eyes. "I'm pretty happy right now."

Here's a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Gold medals

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou celebrates winning the men's long jump

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou continued the European renaissance in athletics, winning gold in the men's long jump. The 23-year-old stunned Juan Miguel Echevarria with his final jump, just edging the Cuban star with a jump of 8.41 meters. Tentoglou's gold comes after Italians Lamont Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi won gold in the men's 100 meters and high jump respectively.

Germany update

After going unbeaten in the group stage, Germany's women's hockey team are heading home after losing to Argentina 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

dv (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)