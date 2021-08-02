Tokyo Olympics digest: Indonesia takes gold in women's badminton

Indonesia's unseeded duo of Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu defeated the overwhelmingly favored Chinese pair of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in straight sets 21-19, 21-15 to win the women's doubles gold medal in badminton.

It is the first time Indonesia, a nation traditionally strong in badminton, struck gold in the women's doubles at an Olympics.

Emotions ran high throughout the match with both sides screaming for points. During one point, Polii broke her racket in frustration, got a new one and returned to help Indonesia win the point.

The match ended on a boundary review, with Polii and Rahayu elating when the birdie was ruled out.

The result extends China's struggles in women's doubles. The Chinese had dominated the badminton draw, winning five straight Olympics from 1996 to 2012. Monday's result was China's second straight loss in the final after falling to a Japanese pair at the 2016 Rio Games.

Here's a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Gold medals

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn celebrates Puerto Rico's first athletics gold medal

Puerto Rico picked up its first-ever gold medal in athletics when Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won the women's 100-meter hurdles. Camacho-Quinn, who set an Olympic record in the semifinals, was shoulder-to-shoulder with American Kendra Harrison before accelerating through the finish. It's the second gold medal the Caribbean US territory has won at the Olympics.

Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou continued the European renaissance in athletics, winning gold in the men's long jump. The 23-year-old stunned Juan Miguel Echevarria with his final jump, just edging the Cuban star with a jump of 8.41 meters. Tentoglou's gold comes after Italians Lamont Marcell Jacobs and Gianmarco Tamberi won gold in the men's 100 meters and high jump respectively.

In shoooting, France's Jean Quiquampoix won the men's 25-meter rapid fire pistol, equaling the Olympic record of 34 successful shots.

Germany update

After going unbeaten in the group stage, Germany's women's hockey team are heading home after losing to Argentina 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

More news from Tokyo

The IOC confirmed that Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is safe after she refused to board a flight home at the direction of Belarus' Olympic team. She confirmed to Reuters news agency coaches told her to pack after she objected publicly to being entered in the 4x400-meter relay without her consent.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is investigating a gesture American Raven Saunders made during the medal ceremony of the women's shot put. Saunders, who won silver, raised her arms in an "X" above her head, a potential breach of rules banning protests on the podium. Saunders responded to the investigation on Twitter, writing: "Let them try and take this medal."

