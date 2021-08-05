Tokyo Olympics digest: India wins first field hockey medal in nearly half a century

India ended its medal drought in men's field hockey, coming from behind to defeat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal.

Trailing 3-1 in the second quarter, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored within two minutes of each other to level the score before halftime. Rupinder Pal Singh and Sirmanjeet Singh then gave India a 5-3 lead in the third quarter, which is all they needed to clinch the medal.

It is the first time India, which has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's field hockey, had won a medal in the sport since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics.

Gold medals

Florian Wellbrock celebrates his gold medal in the men's marathon swim

Florian Wellbrock won gold in the marathon swim, Germany's third swimming medal in Tokyo. The 23-year-old, who won bronze in the 1,500-meter in the pool, led most of the 10-kilometer swim in Tokyo Bay to pick up his second medal.

American Ryan Crouser won the men's shot put, setting a new Olympic record with his final through of 23.30 meters. Crouser had set the world record of 23.37 meters in the event in the US Olympic trials.

Hansle Parchment of Jamaica won the men's 110-meter hurdles, chasing down American Grant Holloway to take the gold. Portugal's Pedro Pichardo took gold in the men's triple jump, setting an unbeatable mark with his third jump of 17.98 meters.

In the kayak, Hungarian Sandor Totka won the men's 200-meter sprint, while American Nevin Harrison won on the women's side. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Lisa Carrington won the women's 500-meter.

Germany update

Max Hopf and Jacob Schopf took silver in the men's kayak double 1000-meter final. They finished a mere 0.304 seconds behind gold medalist Australia.

dv (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)