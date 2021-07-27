Tokyo Olympics Digest: Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever gold

With a population of just under 65,000, Bermuda was never going to be a heavyweight at the Tokyo Olympics. The nation has been sending athletes to the Games since 1936, but its biggest gong heading into Tokyo was a bronze medal won 45 years ago.

Now, the self-governing British island territory has its first gold thanks to Flora Duffy. The 33-year-old swam, cycled and ran her way through wind and rain to win the women's triathlon in just under two hours.

"I think (the medal) is bigger than me. It's going to inspire the

youth of Bermuda and everyone back home that competing on the world

stage from a small island is really possible," Duffy said.

The Bermuda native had never finished higher than eighth at her previous three appearances at the Olympics, but she was one of the favorites in Tokyo. She sealed victory in a time of 1 hour 55:36 minutes after setting the pace in the 1.5-kilometer swim.

"I tried to just keep my composure and not allow my mind to drift to the fact that this was really happening until about the last kilometer of the run," Duffy said.

"I saw my husband - he's my coach - on the side of the road and just gave him a little smile. From there I just sort of allowed all the emotions to come."

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown was left to rue a tire puncture near the closing stages. She rode through it to claim silver almost one minute behind Duffy. Katie Zaferes of the United States finished in bronze.

Bermuda hadn't medaled at the Olympics since Clarence Hill's bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal in 1976.

Duffy is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda at the Tokyo Olympics, with teammate Dara Alizadeh competing in rowing.