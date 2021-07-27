Tokyo Olympics Digest: Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever gold

With a population of just under 65,000, Bermuda was never going to be a heavyweight at the Tokyo Olympics. The nation has been sending athletes to the Games since 1936, but its biggest gong heading into Tokyo was a bronze medal won 45 years ago.

Now, the self-governing British island territory has its first gold thanks to Flora Duffy. The 33-year-old swam, cycled and ran her way through wind and rain to win the women's triathlon in just under two hours.

"I think (the medal) is bigger than me. It's going to inspire the youth of Bermuda and everyone back home that competing on the world stage from a small island is really possible," Duffy said.

The Bermuda native had never finished higher than eighth at her previous three appearances at the Olympics, but she was one of the favorites in Tokyo. She sealed victory in a time of 1 hour 55:36 minutes after setting the pace in the 1.5-kilometer swim.

"I tried to just keep my composure and not allow my mind to drift to the fact that this was really happening until about the last kilometer of the run," Duffy said.

"I saw my husband - he's my coach - on the side of the road and just gave him a little smile. From there I just sort of allowed all the emotions to come."

All smiles for Flora Duffy after winning gold in the women's triathlon.

Great Britain's Georgia Taylor-Brown was left to rue a tire puncture near the closing stages. She rode through it to claim silver almost one minute behind Duffy. Katie Zaferes of the United States finished in bronze.

Bermuda hadn't medaled at the Olympics since Clarence Hill's bronze in heavyweight boxing in Montreal in 1976.

Duffy is one of just two athletes representing Bermuda at the Tokyo Olympics, with teammate Dara Alizadeh competing in rowing.

Here is a roundup of the latest news and results from the Tokyo Olympics:

Other gold medals

Another big day in the pool saw history made as 17-year-old Alaskan Lydia Jacoby stormed to victory in the women's 100-meter breaststroke.

Jacoby knocked off defending champion and U.S. teammate Lilly King to reach the top of the podium. She's the first swimmer from the Arctic circle to ever make the U.S. Olympic swimming team.

Jacoby, still in high school, posted a time of 1 minute, 4.95 seconds. She sat in third heading into the final turn, but surged past her competitors on the final two strokes.

South African Tatjana Schoenmaker finished in silver while King claimed bronze.

"I was definitely racing for a medal. I knew I had it in me," Jacoby said. "I wasn't really expecting a gold medal, so when I looked up and saw the scoreboard it was insane.''

Lydia Jacoby reacts to her surprise win in the 100-meter breaststroke.

There was disappointment for Jacoby's compatriots in the men's 100-meter backstroke, however, as Russia's Evgeny Rylov ended U.S. dominace in the event.

It was the first time the team had lost a backstroke race since 1992. Rylov finished in gold with a time of 51.98 and teammate Kliment Kolesnikov took the silver. Defending Olympic champion Ryan Murphy settled for bronze.

Britain claimed gold and silver in the men's 200-meter freestyle through Tom Dean and Duncan Scott, while in the .

Australia's Kaylee McKeown won gold in the women's 100-meter backstroke.

More news from Tokyo

A storm off Japan's east coast remained a threat on Tuesday, despite initial fears of devastating winds and rain not coming to fruition.

While some events, such as the women's triathlon, were delayed due to the conditions, surfers embraced the conditions. Organizers decided to move surfing medal events a day earlier than scheduled to take advantage of the waves.

Two medal games for softball, however, could be threatened.